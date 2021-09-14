checkAd

Orchard Therapeutics Outlines Differentiated Profile of Its HSC Gene Therapy Approach and Discusses Potential Future Applications at Virtual R&D Investor Event

Novel Discovery Research in HSC-generated Antigen-specific Regulatory T Cells Disclosed

HSC Gene Therapy Also Provides Advantages for Delivery of Monoclonal Antibodies

New Applications Present Opportunities for Future Partnerships

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today will present on the company’s discovery and research efforts in hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy, including an update on the OTL-104 program in development for NOD2 Crohn’s disease (NOD2-CD), together with overviews of potential new applications in the areas of HSC-generated antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) and HSC-vectorization of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.orchard-tx.com today at 7:00 a.m. ET.

“Today, we present the next chapter in Orchard’s journey as a leader in HSC gene therapy, including our work in larger indications such as Crohn’s disease and enabling technologies,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics. “These new initiatives build on the strategy we laid out 18 months ago to leverage the power of our HSC gene therapy platform approach beyond ultra-rare diseases. Our discovery work is based on the same scientific approach supported by clinical data in more than 160 patients treated across multiple genetic diseases in our current and former programs and an EMA approval for Libmeldy. We believe that Orchard’s HSC gene therapy is truly differentiated in terms of efficacy and safety, and we are excited about the possibilities with its expanded application into larger indications.”

Differentiated Profile of Orchard’s HSC Gene Therapy Approach

The company is progressing an advanced portfolio that has achieved approval from the European Commission for LibmeldyTM (OTL-200) for eligible MLD patients and demonstrated proof-of-concept in five other indications. In pre-clinical and clinical studies to date, Orchard’s HSC gene therapy approach has exhibited a differentiated profile consisting of favorable safety, long-term durability and broad treatment applicability. Specifically:

