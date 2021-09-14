Coda Octopus Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Financial Results

Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Our financial results for the 2021 Third Quarter improved over the comparable period last year (“2020 Third Quarter”). During the 2020 Third Quarter our business activities were only starting to rebound after the global lockdown resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The business environment has since improved, although we continue to be impacted by the constraints upon operations due to the ongoing Pandemic including by the imposition of certain government restrictions. For example, although the Products Business equipment rental income increased significantly over the 2020 Third Quarter Period, the on-site engineering support associated with such rental projects has not similarly increased since government-imposed travel restrictions limit our ability to provide on-site engineering support to our customers’ rental projects. This has a significant impact on our earnings.

In addition, in the 2021 Third Quarter our Services Business financial performance continues to be impacted by the delay in receiving anticipated defense contracts. In the 2020 Third Quarter Period, the Services Business worked primarily on its then existing backlog orders. Therefore, despite the ongoing Pandemic, the impact on revenues was not as deleterious as it currently is. Although this business is quoting at the same levels as previously, in the 2021 financial year, order take in the Services Business has declined due to a combination of factors which include delays caused by the Pandemic and by the new U.S. Administration taking office. Both of these factors have impacted defense acquisition programs. We believe, however, that these orders are subject to delays rather than cancellation, and we fully expect to receive these orders which are on established programs in due course.

In summary, in the 2021 Third Quarter our Products Business’s revenues grew significantly compared to the 2020 Third Quarter while revenues generated by our Services Business declined for the reasons stated in the preceding paragraph.

Despite the challenges, I am pleased with the progress we are making in key areas. In particular, we are seeing increased adoption of and opportunities for our exciting new generation of real time 5D and 6D sonars, Echoscope PIPE (Parallel Intelligent Processing Engine). We are also seeing a significant uptick in rentals of our solutions for offshore renewables applications where our technology is used for surveying, cable laying and placement of scour protection infrastructure. Based on commitments by governments globally to increase spending on renewables, we believe that rentals in this area will increase. We are also making progress on the Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) System, both in terms of our development goals for the third generation of DAVD, for which we have received in this fiscal year $2m in development funding and which will, amongst other things, support the Full Face Mask (FFM) variant, and the fielding of more DAVD units. Year to date, we have sold DAVD units to the US Navy having a value of approximately $760,000. This initial fielding of units is critical for the adoption of the product as these are used for introduction into the fleet and for training. Furthermore, the finalization of the FFM variant expands the addressable market for the DAVD significantly. We have now started marketing the DAVD system to other markets outside of the US Navy and, as an illustration, we have significant trials in Europe in October 2021 where we will be showing the capabilities to a number of world-leading offshore service providers and foreign navies.