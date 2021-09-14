checkAd

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Jyrki Tulokas

14.09.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                September 14, 2021 at 13:00 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Jyrki Tulokas, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jyrki Tulokas
Position: Other senior manager
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210913143117_6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-13
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1) Volume: 160 Unit price: 8.410 EUR

(2) Volume: 142 Unit price: 8.410 EUR

(3) Volume: 38 Unit price: 8.410 EUR

(4) Volume: 2,360 Unit price: 8.410 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,700 Volume weighted average price: 8.410 EUR

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.





