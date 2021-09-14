Rubicon Organics Launches New SKUs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that four new products are now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store: 1964 Supply Co Sour Cookies premium flower and Organic Hash, both in 3.5g product formats, and Simply Bare Organic Island Pink Kush in both 3.5g and 3x0.5g pre-roll formats. This marks the introduction of the 1964 Supply Co premium cannabis brand to the Ontario market.



The Company has also received purchase orders for: