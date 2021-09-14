checkAd

Rubicon Organics Launches New SKUs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that four new products are now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store: 1964 Supply Co Sour Cookies premium flower and Organic Hash, both in 3.5g product formats, and Simply Bare Organic Island Pink Kush in both 3.5g and 3x0.5g pre-roll formats. This marks the introduction of the 1964 Supply Co premium cannabis brand to the Ontario market.

The Company has also received purchase orders for:

  • Ontario Cannabis Store: mainstream flower brand Homestead Cannabis Supply. The Homestead Bandwagon Blue Dream in a 28g format is expected to be on shelves in October
  • British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch: 1964 Supply Co Romulan and both Simply Bare Organic Island Pink Kush and Sweet Bubba, to be available later in September
  • Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis: 1964 Supply Co LA Kush and Organic Hash, as well as Simply Bare Organic Island Pink Kush and Sweet Bubba, will be rolling out throughout September and October

“Rubicon Organics has built a very credible reputation through its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic, and this is resulting in high demand for our newly launched premium and mainstream brands. Our good, better, best strategy is unfolding as planned, and we expect that sales from these new products will contribute to accelerated revenue growth in the second half of the year and materially advance the Company’s goal of obtaining monthly EBITDA profitability in 2021,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co and mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply.

