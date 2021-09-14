checkAd

Designated Person Notification

14.09.2021, 12:15  |   |   |   

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Person Notification

14-Sep-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 14 September 2021 (12:15 CET) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link

 

This transaction is directly connected to Aperam's share buyback program announced on 30 July 2021. Aperam's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with Aperam to sell shares so that its voting rights in Aperam's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 40.96%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.aperam.com under Investors > Equity Investors > Share Buyback.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 


1233235  14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


