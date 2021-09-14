checkAd

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 12:15  |  11   |   |   

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 13:15

Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan

As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors has resolved today 14 September 2021 to issue a total of 19,854 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 March 2021.

In September 2018, Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors resolved to launch a new employee share savings plan for the Group employees. In the employee share savings plan, the participants have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and use the savings amounts for the acquisition of Gofore shares at a reduced price (savings shares). The plan is described in more detail in the company announcement published on 28 September 2018 (https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclo ...).

On 16 February 2021 Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors resolved on the new plan period 2021–2022 of the share savings plan. The details of the new plan period were mainly conformed to follow the previous plan periods’ particulars. The details are described in more detail in the company announcement published on 16 February 2021 (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-archive/2175993/11469/en/Gofore-Plc ...).

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 18,2588 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2021 with a 10% discount.

The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register on or about 23 September 2021, and trading on the new shares at the Main market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to begin on 24 September 2021. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 15,072,085. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:  
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 40 540 2280  
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and assurance – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gofore Plc Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 13:15 Gofore Plc’s directed share issue for the transfer of savings shares in employee share savings plan As a part of the Gofore Group’s employee share savings plan, CrewShare, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreements
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...