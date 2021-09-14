checkAd

SolarWinds IT Pro Day Survey Reveals Tech Pros Are Motivated To Take on New Challenges and Expand Responsibilities

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced the findings from its IT Pro Day 2021 survey: Bring IT On. Amidst ongoing pandemic-driven change at work and at home, this year’s survey seeks to understand how tech pros feel about their daily roles and responsibilities, the lessons they learned over the past year, and what they think of the primary technical and nontechnical skills needed to capitalize on opportunities for their future career growth.

The IT Pro Day 2021 survey: Bring IT On polled technology professionals who participate in the SolarWinds THWACK user community to reveal lessons learned over the past year and the skills needed to capitalize on future career opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey supports IT Professionals Day, which is observed on the third Tuesday of every September (September 21, 2021) and aims to celebrate the invincible heroes of IT who rise to the challenge every day in navigating monumental and ever-shifting transformations across the globe.

After a year of unprecedented challenges and change, tech pros responding to this year’s survey report a positive perception of their roles and say they look forward to what lies ahead. Almost half (48%) of tech pro respondents say they’re proud of what they do, another 44% love what they do, and 41% believe this year has proven they’re more capable than they realized. As tech pros look to the future, 62% of respondents say they’re motivated to succeed in their roles and nearly all (81%) of the tech pro respondents agree there will be multiple opportunities to develop and enhance their careers in the next year.

“This year's IT Pro Day survey results showcase IT pros' adaptability and dedication to expanding the more prominent roles they've taken on over the past year to support remote and hybrid work,” said Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek, SolarWinds. “As more tech pros embrace the ‘Bring IT On’ mentality, reaching for more responsibility and a leading role in the digital transformations of their businesses—and setting goals to get there—we can certainly expect how the IT organization is viewed by the business to completely transform in the future.”

