checkAd

Hecla Provides Exploration Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today released an update on its latest exploration results.

Highlights

  • Drilling at both Greens Creek and Casa Berardi is on track to replace reserves by year end.
  • Midas exploration at the Green Racer Sinter continues to expand high-grade gold and silver mineralization for over 2,000 feet of strike and 1,250 feet of dip extent. An initial resource is expected to be announced in early 2022.
  • Greens Creek surface exploration drilling at the Lil’Sore target intersected copper and zinc-rich zones of mineralization that are indicative of a fertile feeder stockwork zone. This mineralization is stratigraphically below the targeted mine contact indicating potential for an additional mineralized mine horizon at depth or laterally.
  • Hollister’s decline has advanced and drilling of the Hatter Graben can begin in the fourth quarter.

“While focused, our exploration efforts have spanned our three operating mines and eight of our exploration properties,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “As we have adapted to operating in a pandemic, we have been able to increase drilling and expect growth in reserves and resources. We continue to have exciting results in Nevada where at Midas we are seeing similar structural controls on high-grade mineralization at Green Racer Sinter as those observed at the mine’s historically producing veins leading us to add a third drill rig and at Hollister where underground drilling will begin soon. At Greens Creek, both underground and surface drilling are giving results that should lead to reserve replacement and additional drilling in the Lil’Sore area.”

Midas

At Midas, two core rigs focused on offsetting and expanding high-grade mineralization along strike and up and down dip at the Green Racer Sinter. A third core rig arrived at Midas in July, and all three core rigs are continuing to test the Green Racer Sinter structure and additional East Graben Corridor targets including the South Green Racer and Green Racer Sinter structural intersection, and Little Opal target areas.

Drilling at Midas continues to intersect high-grade gold and silver mineralization along the Sinter structure with recent drillhole intersections including 1.99 oz/ton gold and 8.2 oz/ton silver over 1.7 feet estimated true thickness and 0.30 oz/ton gold and 136.2 oz/ton silver over 0.9 feet estimated true thickness. Mineralization is hosted in quartz and carbonate veining within the Sinter structure which is locally fractured due to post-mineral fault movement. While still early in our exploration program, high-grade mineralization has been intersected over 2,000 feet of strike length, 1,250 feet of dip and continues to be open for expansion both along strike and dip.

Controls on mineralization at the Green Racer Sinter appear to be associated with a cymoid loop structural architecture, similar to the architecture controlling mineralization at the Colorado Grande and associated veins mined at Midas in the past. The geology of this architecture consists of narrow but high-grade en echelon vein segments that connect or intersect with a periodicity creating wider zones of high-grade mineralization. The current exploration program is designed to test this model.

Hollister

Development drifting is advancing to the Hatter Graben with the first drill station now available for geotechnical and exploration drilling. Underground exploration drilling is planned to target additional veins south of the current resource model and intersect and confirm the upper portions of the veins in the current resource.

Greens Creek

Drilling at Greens Creek is on track to replace reserves with two underground core rigs upgrading and expanding resources in the Upper Plate, 9A, and Northwest West zones. Upper Plate drilling targeted the southern portion of the zone along 100 feet of strike length and expands mineralization to the west and to the south. Highlights from this drilling include intercepts containing 28.29 oz/ton silver, 0.01 oz/ton gold, 4.69% zinc and 2.77% lead over 8.1 feet occurring within a zone of multiple tight folds. Drilling in the 9A Zone targeted the southern portion of the zone along 150 feet of strike length and includes intercepts containing 20.10 oz/ton silver, 0.08 oz/ton gold, 9.83% zinc and 6.09% lead over 24.3 feet and 40.81 oz/ton silver, 0.14 oz/ton gold, 3.96% zinc and 1.51% lead over 6.0 feet, both at the targeted horizon. Northwest West drilling focused on the northern portion of the zone along 150 feet of strike length and expands mineralization to the north. Highlights from this drilling include 24.99 oz/ton silver, 0.10 oz/ton gold, 3.89% zinc and 1.76% lead over 11.5 feet at the targeted horizon.

Two surface core rigs also began drill testing the Lil’Sore trend target located three miles north-northwest of the mine and a southerly extension of the mine’s 5250 Zone. Our second drillhole into the Lil’Sore target intersected four zones of mineralized footwall rocks consistent with VMS feeder zone ‘stringer’ style of mineralization. These intercepts include mineralized sericite phyllite grading 0.6 oz/ton silver, 12.2% zinc, and 0.8% copper over 6.6 feet true width and massive fine-grained base metal sulfide and mineralized chloritic rock containing 1.7 oz/ton silver, 4.4% zinc, and 6.6% copper over 3.3 feet true width. These copper and zinc-rich intercepts are hosted in footwall rocks showing a fertile feeder stockwork zone. As the entire stratigraphic package has been overturned after mineralization, these results indicate potential for a mineralized mine contact at depth or laterally.

Casa Berardi

At Casa Berardi, six underground and three surface core rigs focused on definition and exploration drilling in the West, Principal, and East Mine areas and is on track to replace reserves and expand resources by year end. Drilling in the WMCP Pit targeting infill and extensions to the current resource has expanded mineralization and improved the grade. Grade improvement is related to two wide high-grade infill drillhole intercepts including 0.25 oz/ton gold over 55.4 feet and 0.17 oz/ton gold over 11.2 feet. Expansion of mineralization in the WMCP Pit occurred from drilling to extend the current resource boundary up to the bedrock-overburden contact and intercepts include 0.05 oz/ton gold over 20.3 feet. Exploration drilling in the Lower 123 Zone, targeting multiple stacked ore lenses below and to the east of the current resource boundary expands mineralization in both directions with intersections of 0.17 oz/ton gold over 65.6 feet including 0.36 oz/ton gold over 13.1 feet.

San Sebastian

Drilling at San Sebastian continued in both the El Bronco and El Toro vein systems. Drilling completed in the El Bronco vein targeted gaps in the drill data. While we have had good vein widths and grades at the current level of drilling at El Bronco, continuity of grade has been challenging. Analysis of the geochemistry, vein phase stratigraphy, and vein textures all indicate that the current levels of drilling at both the El Bronco and El Tigre veins are high in the epithermal system. Deeper drilling is now in progress at both the El Bronco and El Tigre veins targeting the more favorable levels at depth as well as feeder zones to the mineralization we have intersected to date.

Drilling at El Toro tested the down-faulted portion of the vein to the southeast of the resource area. Although both drillholes were low grade, the grades in this offset segment of the El Toro vein are increasing at depth so additional deeper drilling is planned.

More complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Other Programs

Exploration activities are ongoing at Lucky Friday, Heva-Hosco, Aurora, Fire Creek, Republic, and Kinskuch. The programs range from land acquisition to surface mapping and sampling to target identification and drilling. The programs are in locations with significant geologic potential, good infrastructure, and favorable jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

Statements made which are not historical facts, such as strategies, plans, anticipated payments, litigation outcome (including settlement negotiations), production, sales of assets, exploration results and plans, costs, and prices or sales performance are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, environmental and litigation risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101("NI 43‑101"), supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine” effective date December 31, 2018, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report titled “Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, for Casa Berardi are contained in a technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico” effective date September 8, 2015 . Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Table A – Assay Results – 2021

Midas (Nevada)

 

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drillhole
Azm/Incl

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

Drilled
Width (feet)

Est. True
Width
(feet)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Depth From
Surface
(feet)

Sinter

DMC-00397

263/-53

1392.1

1393.0

0.9

0.8

0.40

1.1

-1103

Sinter

DMC-00403

222/-46

2161.6

2162.4

0.8

0.7

0.03

0.2

-1484

Sinter

DMC-00404B

217/-59

1393.6

1395.8

2.2

1.7

1.99

8.2

-1216

Sinter

Including

1393.6

1395.0

1.4

1.1

2.78

12.5

-1216

Sinter

DMC-00406

202/-47

1522.9

1525.0

2.1

0.9

0.30

136.2

-1177

Sinter

DMC-00407

220/-45

1300.7

1301.5

0.8

0.3

0.00

0.0

-950

Sinter

DMC-00408

220/-45

1347.2

1349.4

2.2

0.8

0.00

0.1

-958

Sinter

DMC-00410

226/-52

1531.9

1534.6

2.7

2.1

0.07

20.3

-1251

Sinter

Including

1533.5

1534.6

1.1

0.8

0.16

45.7

-1251

Sinter

DMC-00411

214/-53

844.7

845.9

1.2

1.0

0.10

16.5

-684

Sinter

DMC-00413

43/-46

637.8

638.4

0.6

0.4

0.24

0.1

-406

Sinter

DMC-00415

29/-53

1741.6

1742.4

0.8

0.7

0.01

4.0

-1318

New Vein

DMC-00409

355/-50

665.8

666.9

1.1

0.8

0.26

0.2

-513

 

Casa Berardi (Quebec)

 

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drill Hole
Section

Drill Hole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Depth From
Mine
Surface
(feet)

Surface WMCP 105 Zone

CBF-105-047

10785

358/-63

428.0

463.8

23.0

0.05

-422

105 Zone

CBF-105-047

10785

358/-63

526.4

585.5

27.6

0.05

-523

105 Zone

CBF-105-047

10785

358/-63

624.8

646.8

12.5

0.04

-596

105 Zone

CBF-105-054

10650

2/-49

383.8

407.7

17.4

0.03

-308

105 Zone

CBF-105-054

10650

2/-49

469.4

541.2

52.8

0.04

-382

105 Zone

CBF-105-062

11010

181/-45

278.1

305.0

24.6

0.04

-212

105 Zone

CBF-105-063

10980

181/-45

372.0

398.5

20.3

0.05

-271

105 Zone

CBF-105-064

10935

183/-47

442.8

504.8

55.4

0.25

-333

105 Zone

Including

183/-47

442.8

458.2

14.4

0.86

-318

105 Zone

CBF-105-064

10935

183/-47

531.4

590.4

40.0

0.07

-391

105 Zone

CBF-105-065

10935

183/-59

516.6

536.3

11.2

0.17

-441

105 Zone

Including

183/-59

531.4

534.0

2.0

0.55

-443

UG 118 Zone

CBP-0909

11940

5/-33

206.6

216.5

8.2

0.12

-3283

118 Zone

Including

5/-33

209.9

213.2

2.3

0.36

-3283

118 Zone

CBP-0909

11955

5/-33

539.2

555.6

14.4

0.13

-3411

118 Zone

Including

5/-33

539.2

540.5

1.0

0.68

-3408

118 Zone

Including

5/-33

552.7

555.6

2.3

0.37

-3414

118 Zone

CBP-0912

11925

350/-13

530.0

560.2

29.5

0.13

-3349

118 Zone

Including

350/-13

530.0

532.0

2.0

0.66

-3344

118 Zone

CBP-0914

11940

16/-34

157.4

167.3

8.5

0.13

-3297

118 Zone

Including

16/-34

159.4

160.7

1.0

0.94

-3295

118 Zone

CBP-0914

11970

16/-34

482.2

495.3

11.5

0.18

-3477

118 Zone

Including

16/-34

485.4

488.7

3.0

0.23

-3476

118 Zone

Including

16/-34

492.0

495.3

2.6

0.34

-3480

118 Zone

CBP-0946

11985

4/-10

526.4

541.2

14.8

0.16

-3333

118 Zone

CBP-0947

11925

18/-36

468.1

483.1

14.8

0.18

-3481

118 Zone

Including

18/-36

474.6

477.2

2.3

0.35

-3481

118 Zone

Including

18/-36

481.5

483.1

1.6

0.29

-3485

UG 119 Zone

CBP-0992

11805

158/36

310.6

334.9

19.7

0.13

-1570

119 Zone

Including

158/36

317.2

319.1

1.3

0.54

-1573

119 Zone

CBP-0992

11820-11805

158/36

355.2

395.6

34.1

0.12

-1539

119 Zone

Including

158/36

390.0

395.6

3.9

0.30

-1530

119 Zone

CBP-0994

11825

149/44

431.3

450.0

11.5

0.14

-1456

119 Zone

Including

149/44

446.1

450.0

2.3

0.41

-1451

UG Upper 123 Zone

CBP-0938

12285

176/45

293.6

307.0

10.2

0.30

-1567

123 Zone

Including

176/45

298.5

303.4

3.9

0.83

-1657

123 Zone

CBP-0938

12285

176/45

293.6

303.4

8.5

0.34

-1569

123 Zone

CBP-0959

12405

197/44

311.3

326.4

11.8

0.37

-1119

123 Zone

Including

197/44

313.9

322.8

6.6

0.62

-1119

UG Lower 123 Zone

CBP-0886

12360

22/-62

408.4

434.3

21.6

0.13

-3855

123 Zone

Including

22/-62

424.8

433.0

6.9

0.33

-3861

123 Zone

CBP-0891

12330

331/-41

300.8

316.8

13.1

0.13

-3703

123 Zone

Including

331/-41

313.9

316.8

1.6

0.40

-3707

123 Zone

CBP-0891

12330

331/-41

326.4

344.7

14.4

0.16

-3720

123 Zone

Including

331/-41

326.4

335.9

6.6

0.25

-3717

123 Zone

CBP-0891

12330

331/-41

469.7

482.2

9.8

0.30

-3809

123 Zone

Including

331/-41

475.6

482.2

4.9

0.52

-3810

123 Zone

CBP-1025

12390

42/-76

665.5

753.1

65.6

0.17

-4163

123 Zone

Including

42/-76

685.8

705.5

13.1

0.36

-4150

Surface 159 Zone

CBF-160-130

16140

4/-54

597.0

635.3

27.9

0.05

-485

159 Zone

Including

4/-54

605.2

610.1

3.8

0.21

-480

159 Zone

CBS-21-025

16260

5/-69

681.6

690.4

4.6

0.24

-647

Surface 160 Zone

CBF-160-153

16095

360/-72

831.2

837.1

5.9

0.24

-787

160 Zone

CBF-160-154

16090

360/-56

728.2

740.0

11.8

0.05

-602

160 Zone

CBF-160-154

16090

360/-56

754.7

778.0

23.3

0.04

-626

160 Zone

CBF-160-154

16090

360/-56

807.9

836.4

28.5

0.08

-666

160 Zone

CBS-21-026

16140

4/-69

1100.1

1104.0

2.6

0.22

-999

160 Zone

CBS-21-027

16360

4/-62

1564.6

1574.4

5.9

0.10

-1334

 

Greens Creek (Alaska)

 

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drill Hole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Zinc
(%)

Lead
(%)

Depth From
Mine Portal
(feet)

East Ore

GC5512

63/-37

330.5

333.3

2.8

6.1

0.06

9.6

2.5

456

East Ore

GC5513

63/-19

278.0

283.0

1.3

29.7

0.10

4.9

2.2

565

East Ore

GC5515

243/-87

462.5

471.0

8.5

5.4

0.20

17.5

3.4

241

East Ore

GC5520

243/-69

436.0

445.0

8.3

7.4

0.24

25.6

6.2

243

East Ore

GC5523

243/-55

518.0

519.5

1.4

15.7

0.04

18.7

7.7

235

East Ore

GC5524

243/-49

504.5

509.2

4.6

38.6

0.09

17.4

3.8

278

East Ore

GC5529

63/-81

527.5

533.5

5.5

9.3

0.05

18.9

5.5

140

East Ore

GC5530

63/-48

354.7

358.0

3.2

12.5

0.19

16.7

2.8

404

East Ore

GC5532

243/-64

496.5

498.7

2.0

4.0

0.05

15.2

5.6

219

East Ore

GC5533

243/-54

547.8

549.8

2.0

4.8

0.05

19.9

1.9

230

East Ore

GC5535

243/-49

557.0

566.0

8.6

19.9

0.06

4.7

1.7

246

East Ore

GC5541

243/-83

528.5

530.5

2.0

33.1

0.27

20.0

9.1

139

East Ore

GC5545

63/-73

500.7

504.3

3.5

30.8

0.05

9.4

2.0

182

East Ore

GC5545

63/-73

513.5

514.5

1.0

17.1

0.16

24.3

6.2

171

East Ore

GC5547

63/-50

376.0

379.0

2.3

6.8

0.10

8.2

3.4

381

East Ore

GC5549

63/-61

435.5

438.0

1.8

7.5

0.17

12.0

3.6

291

Upper Plate

GC5537

63/26

180.0

185.0

1.6

14.5

0.26

2.0

0.8

92

Upper Plate

GC5540

243/48

212.0

220.5

8.1

28.3

0.01

4.7

2.8

174

Upper Plate

GC5542

243/60

149.8

152.0

1.9

67.2

0.30

1.5

0.7

147

Upper Plate

GC5544

63/79

145.0

148.0

2.7

12.2

0.01

12.2

4.6

160

Upper Plate

GC5552

243/80

167.5

170.0

2.4

27.9

0.01

7.3

4.0

181

Upper Plate

GC5553

243/66

199.0

204.0

4.6

9.9

0.04

17.4

6.4

199

Upper Plate

GC5555

243/56

236.5

247.5

7.9

19.9

0.05

3.6

2.1

201

Upper Plate

GC5558

63/75

150.0

161.0

8.4

15.6

0.09

2.9

1.3

162

Upper Plate

GC5558

63/75

170.0

173.0

2.3

14.1

0.02

10.4

2.0

180

Upper Plate

GC5558

63/75

185.5

195.7

7.8

11.6

0.02

12.2

3.1

196

Upper Plate

GC5559

63/63

207.5

210.7

1.5

15.4

0.17

0.3

0.1

201

Upper Plate

GC5560

63/89

155.2

158.5

3.2

17.8

0.05

4.9

2.8

173

Upper Plate

GC5560

63/89

171.7

175.5

3.7

10.4

0.01

13.0

3.6

187

Upper Plate

GC5563

90/71

171.8

174.8

2.9

8.6

0.01

13.5

3.0

179

9A

GC5501

63/-39

312.5

317.5

4.0

22.3

0.13

18.3

11.0

-115

9A

GC5501

63/-39

402.0

432.0

24.3

20.1

0.08

9.8

6.1

-174

9A

GC5514

63/-31

396.0

401.8

5.7

10.7

0.04

11.5

3.8

-112

9A

GC5516

63/-46

265.0

271.0

6.0

6.2

0.05

25.2

8.2

-82

9A

GC5516

63/-46

309.0

315.0

6.0

40.8

0.14

4.0

1.5

-116

NWW Zone

GC5565

243/-76

378.0

390.0

11.5

25.0

0.10

3.9

1.8

-482

NWW Zone

GC5569

267/-73

397.0

403.5

5.1

13.6

0.04

4.7

1.8

-499

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drill Hole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Zinc
(%)

Lead
(%)

Copper
(%)

Depth From
Mine Portal
(feet)

Lil'Sore

PS0417

63/-60

193.0

200.4

6.6

0.6

0.00

12.2

0.0

0.8

1577

Lil'Sore

PS0417

63/-60

296.0

300.5

3.3

1.7

0.00

4.4

0.0

6.6

1489

Lil'Sore

PS0417

63/-60

345.0

364.9

17.3

0.1

0.00

2.0

0.0

0.1

1438

Lil'Sore

PS0417

63/-60

386.5

399.1

10.1

0.1

0.00

2.5

0.0

0.2

1408

San Sebastian (Mexico)

 

Zone

Drill Hole
Number

Drill Hole
Azm/Dip

Sample
From (feet)

Sample
To (feet)

True
Width
(feet)

Silver
(oz/ton)

Gold
(oz/ton)

Depth From
Surface (feet)

El Bronco Vein

SS-2103

35/-58

1219.9

1229.7

6.5

0.1

0.00

1024

El Bronco Vein

SS-2105

35/-60

1460.2

1483.6

17.1

0.4

0.01

1250

El Bronco Vein

SS-2106

35/-60

858.4

895.9

24.1

1.1

0.01

737

El Bronco Vein

Including

887.7

895.9

5.3

3.3

0.03

750

El Bronco Vein

SS-2107

35/-42

62.1

71.7

7.8

3.9

0.05

40

El Bronco Vein

SS-2114

35/-60

602.6

611.3

6.6

0.8

0.01

512

El Bronco Vein

SS-2116

35/-60

629.9

662.1

18.9

0.1

0.00

551

El Bronco Vein

SS-2117

35/-60

1293.7

1303.8

7.2

0.9

0.01

1096

El Bronco Vein

SS-2120

35/-60

999.6

1021.2

14.7

3.0

0.07

851

El Bronco Vein

Including

1010.5

1019.4

6.0

6.8

0.15

858

El Bronco Vein

SS-2123

35/-60

875.8

891.7

10.4

0.1

0.00

761

El Bronco Vein

SS-2125

35/-60

1221.7

1225.7

2.9

0.1

0.00

1042

El Bronco Vein

SS-2126

35/-60

1237.3

1240.2

2.2

0.0

0.00

1027

El Bronco Vein

SS-2127

35/-55

2126.4

2130.5

3.1

0.1

0.00

1702

El Bronco Vein

SS-2128

35/-55

2244.3

2267.8

20.2

0.0

0.00

1659

El Toro Vein

SS-2108

75/-50

1298.2

1299.5

1.2

0.1

0.00

967

El Toro Vein

SS-2111

75/-50

1878.0

1881.7

3.6

2.4

0.01

1162

Category: Press Release

Hecla Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hecla Provides Exploration Update Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today released an update on its latest exploration results. Highlights Drilling at both Greens Creek and Casa Berardi is on track to replace reserves by year end. Midas exploration at the Green Racer Sinter continues …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Hecla to Present at the Gold Forum Americas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Hecla Increases Silver-linked Dividend and Lowers Silver Trigger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21goldinvest.de: Lakewood Exploration - Erste Bohrungen auf historischer Silbermine in Kürze!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
31.08.21First Majestic Silver: Aktie bestätigt Unterstützung
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Hecla Mining: Aktie setzt erstes Ausrufezeichen
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Pan American Silver: Nimmt die Erholung nun Fahrt auf?
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Fresnillo plc. : Ein Hoffnungsschimmer
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare