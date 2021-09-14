Epizyme Announces Data from TAZVERIK (Tazemetostat) Clinical Programs to be Presented During Poster Sessions at 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress

At the conference there will be two posters on two of the trials examining tazemetostat use in solid tumors. One details updated data from the ongoing safety run-in portion of the EZH-1101 prostate cancer study evaluating tazemetostat in combination with either abiraterone/prednisone or enzalutamide. The second poster describes the ongoing study investigating tazemetostat’s use in combination with other agents to treat solid tumors.

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that clinical data will be presented at the upcoming 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, taking place on September 16-21, 2021.

“Consistent with the preliminary data we shared during our Next Episode vision call earlier this year, the data presented at ESMO from our EZH-1101 study suggest tazemetostat combinations in prostate cancer led to a subset of patients having durable ≥50% decline in prostate-specific antigen levels (PSA50) with one patient having a radiographic tumor response,” said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer at Epizyme. “We are encouraged to see the progression free survival data with a follow-up of almost two years in the safety run-in, and this data, while still maturing, will be shown in the poster session. Additionally, the adverse events data with the combination treatment were consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents with no new safety signals. The randomized portion of the EZH-1101 study is ongoing with more than one-third of patients enrolled to date. This study is one part of our overall program exploring tazemetostat as both monotherapy and in combinations across multiple hematologic and solid tumor cancers.”

Details of the presentations are listed below:

ESMO Poster Presentations

Title: Safety of Tazemetostat in Combination With Abiraterone/Prednisone or Enzalutamide in Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Presenters: Wassim Abida, MD, PhD; Daniel Saltzstein, MD

Abstract Code: 586P



Title: Trial in Progress: Tazemetostat in Combination With a PARP Inhibitor or Durvalumab in Patients With Solid Tumors

Presenter: Charles M. Rudin, MD, PhD; Robert L. Coleman, MD

Abstract Code: 1870TiP



The ESMO abstracts are available at https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021/abstracts. All oral and poster presentations will be available on the ESMO website on Thursday, September 16, 2021 8:30 a.m. CEST / 2:30 a.m. ET.