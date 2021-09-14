checkAd

NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and its cloud-based AML Essentials solutions have been chosen by Voyager Digital Ltd, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms, to support its digital asset customers. Voyager Digital will leverage Essentials Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Customer Due Diligence applications within its operations. Voyager Digital announced $3.3 billion assets under management as of April 2021, with more than 60 crypto assets and stablecoins and over 30 interest bearing assets available on the Voyager app.

NICE Actimize AML Essentials is a cost-effective, rapid time to value anti-money laundering solution which provides comprehensive coverage for KYC/CDD, risk screening, and suspicious activity monitoring. Using the same power and experience as its enterprise solutions, NICE Actimize’s AML Essentials reduces overhead to make compliance easier and at a lower total cost of ownership. The solution also provides full regulatory coverage and a single view of customer risk across the customer lifecycle by synergizing AI, machine learning, domain expertise, and intelligent automation.

“It's important for Voyager Digital to join with the market leader in anti-money laundering technology to efficiently transition our system into a more automated environment,” explained Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder, Voyager Digital Ltd. “As we further expand our market, it's mission-critical to have a strong AML partner like NICE Actimize to meet the requirements of major regulatory agencies while providing a seamless experience for our users.”

“Leading the industry with AML solutions addressing the unique requirements of cryptocurrency and digital asset platforms, NICE Actimize will support Voyager Digital’s accelerated growth with our cloud-based, real-time capabilities to deliver exceptional performance and value,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Trading on the Voyager app is currently available to all U.S. residents, excluding those who live in New York state. Voyager Digital is actively working with regulators to obtain a BitLicense to operate in New York and internationally later this year. NICE Actimize AML solutions can help cryptocurrency / digital asset companies meet the requirements of the New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) BitLicense.

Seite 1 von 4


NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and its cloud-based AML Essentials solutions have been chosen by Voyager Digital Ltd, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms, to support its digital asset customers. Voyager Digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21NICE Earns Broad Industry Recognition for Its Leading AI Customer Experience Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21NICE Investigate Digital Evidence Management Helps UK Retail Businesses Reduce Crime through Rapid Information Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21NICE Enhances SURVEIL-X Conduct Surveillance Solution with Advanced AI, Superior Cloud Scalability and Powerful Risk Detection Coverage
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21NICE and Cloud9 Partner on Next-Generation Cloud Compliance and Voice Trading Solutions, Accelerating Financial Services Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21NICE Robotic Process Automation Fuels Smarter Automation Discovery and Hyper-Personalized CX With Tailored AI Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21 NICE Actimize Achieves Best-in-Class Ranking in 2021 Aite Matrix: Intelligent Trade Surveillance Vendor Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21NICE CXone Digitally Transforming GWA’s Contact Centers for Improved Customer Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21NICE Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21NICE Launches Enlighten AI for Complaint Management, Providing the Market’s First Smart, Real-Time Solution to Power Regulatory Compliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21NICE Evidencentral Marketplace, the First Open Ecosystem for Digital Transformation of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, Adds Five Technology Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten