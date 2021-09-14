NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and its cloud-based AML Essentials solutions have been chosen by Voyager Digital Ltd, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms, to support its digital asset customers. Voyager Digital will leverage Essentials Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Customer Due Diligence applications within its operations. Voyager Digital announced $3.3 billion assets under management as of April 2021, with more than 60 crypto assets and stablecoins and over 30 interest bearing assets available on the Voyager app.

NICE Actimize AML Essentials is a cost-effective, rapid time to value anti-money laundering solution which provides comprehensive coverage for KYC/CDD, risk screening, and suspicious activity monitoring. Using the same power and experience as its enterprise solutions, NICE Actimize’s AML Essentials reduces overhead to make compliance easier and at a lower total cost of ownership. The solution also provides full regulatory coverage and a single view of customer risk across the customer lifecycle by synergizing AI, machine learning, domain expertise, and intelligent automation.

“It's important for Voyager Digital to join with the market leader in anti-money laundering technology to efficiently transition our system into a more automated environment,” explained Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder, Voyager Digital Ltd. “As we further expand our market, it's mission-critical to have a strong AML partner like NICE Actimize to meet the requirements of major regulatory agencies while providing a seamless experience for our users.”

“Leading the industry with AML solutions addressing the unique requirements of cryptocurrency and digital asset platforms, NICE Actimize will support Voyager Digital’s accelerated growth with our cloud-based, real-time capabilities to deliver exceptional performance and value,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Trading on the Voyager app is currently available to all U.S. residents, excluding those who live in New York state. Voyager Digital is actively working with regulators to obtain a BitLicense to operate in New York and internationally later this year. NICE Actimize AML solutions can help cryptocurrency / digital asset companies meet the requirements of the New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) BitLicense.