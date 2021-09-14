Ault Global Holdings Takes Delivery of 1,000 S19j Pro Antminers to Be Deployed Promptly

Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of Ault Alliance, acquired the Data Center, a 617,000 square foot energy-efficient facility located on a 34.5-acre site, in January 2021. The deployment of the 1,000 Antminers coincides with the buildout of 30,000 square feet dedicated to data center operations. During June 2021, the Company announced its intent to expand the infrastructure of its Data Center and increase the power capacity to 28MWs.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc. (“ Ault Alliance ”), has taken delivery of 1,000 S19j Pro model Antminers (the “ Antminers ”). On February 1, 2021, the Company announced that it was resuming bitcoin mining through the acquisition of 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers. The new Antminers will be deployed at the Company’s Michigan data center (the “ Data Center ”). The deployment of the 1,000 Antminers will begin during the current month and is expected to be completed on or before October 15, 2021.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We commend our team on the initial 30,000 square foot buildout of the Data Center to accommodate the new Antminers. I’m pleased with the progress achieved to lay the groundwork for our renewed cryptocurrency mining operations that we expect will ultimately contribute meaningfully to the Company’s growth in both revenues and profitability.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005499/en/