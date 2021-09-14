Teleflex Announces Large-Scale Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Claims Data for Enlarged Prostate Procedures at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that new real-world healthcare claims data reveal that the risk of return procedures is lowest after treatment with the UroLift System among the analyzed benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment options. The data also show that the risk of surgical retreatment is similar between UroLift PUL, TURP and GreenLight PVP while highest following Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy. The study “UroLift PUL Compared to Rezūm, TURP and GreenLight PVP: Results From an Analysis of U.S. Medicare and Commercial Claims,” which was sponsored by Teleflex, was presented Sunday, September 12 by Steven Kaplan + , M.D., of Mount Sinai, New York City, at the virtual American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting.

“It is important for urologists to have access to well-designed, large-scale, real-world comparative data for surgical and minimally invasive BPH treatments. Until now, comprehensive healthcare utilization data that includes surgical retreatment rates have been missing from the urologist toolbox when discussing these important factors surrounding treatment options with their BPH patients,” said Dr. Kaplan, lead author. “This study revealed real-world surgical retreatment rates that are comparable among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight while highest for Rezūm.”

The study analyzed a representative sample of U.S. Medicare and commercial claims from IBM Watson among men with a BPH diagnosis who received therapy for the condition in an outpatient setting from 2015 through 2019. The database included 5,228 UroLift System prostatic urethral lift (PUL) patients; 19,507 transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) patients; 10,173 GreenLight patients; and 935 Rezūm** patients.

The research defines differences between return procedures (post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting identified by a CPT or ICD 9/10 code), and surgical retreatment [secondary BPH procedure (Rezūm, GreenLight, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), prostatic urethral lift (PUL) or holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP)] occurring after the original index. The analysis utilized a Cox proportional hazard model to account and adjust for variables which may have differed between treatment populations, such as age, cost of index procedure, comorbidities, adverse events, and site of service.