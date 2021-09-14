checkAd

Teleflex Announces Large-Scale Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Claims Data for Enlarged Prostate Procedures at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

Late-Breaking Data Presentation Reveals How UroLift PUL’s Post-Operative Events Compare With Other Minimally Invasive Procedures and Traditional Surgery for the Treatment of BPH

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that new real-world healthcare claims data reveal that the risk of return procedures is lowest after treatment with the UroLift System among the analyzed benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment options. The data also show that the risk of surgical retreatment is similar between UroLift PUL, TURP and GreenLight PVP while highest following Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy. The study “UroLift PUL Compared to Rezūm, TURP and GreenLight PVP: Results From an Analysis of U.S. Medicare and Commercial Claims,” which was sponsored by Teleflex, was presented Sunday, September 12 by Steven Kaplan+, M.D., of Mount Sinai, New York City, at the virtual American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting.

“It is important for urologists to have access to well-designed, large-scale, real-world comparative data for surgical and minimally invasive BPH treatments. Until now, comprehensive healthcare utilization data that includes surgical retreatment rates have been missing from the urologist toolbox when discussing these important factors surrounding treatment options with their BPH patients,” said Dr. Kaplan, lead author. “This study revealed real-world surgical retreatment rates that are comparable among the UroLift System, TURP and GreenLight while highest for Rezūm.”

The study analyzed a representative sample of U.S. Medicare and commercial claims from IBM Watson among men with a BPH diagnosis who received therapy for the condition in an outpatient setting from 2015 through 2019. The database included 5,228 UroLift System prostatic urethral lift (PUL) patients; 19,507 transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) patients; 10,173 GreenLight patients; and 935 Rezūm** patients.

The research defines differences between return procedures (post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting identified by a CPT or ICD 9/10 code), and surgical retreatment [secondary BPH procedure (Rezūm, GreenLight, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), prostatic urethral lift (PUL) or holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP)] occurring after the original index. The analysis utilized a Cox proportional hazard model to account and adjust for variables which may have differed between treatment populations, such as age, cost of index procedure, comorbidities, adverse events, and site of service.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleflex Announces Large-Scale Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Claims Data for Enlarged Prostate Procedures at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting Late-Breaking Data Presentation Reveals How UroLift PUL’s Post-Operative Events Compare With Other Minimally Invasive Procedures and Traditional Surgery for the Treatment of BPHWAYNE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teleflex Incorporated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...