Raffael Lichdi, DVM Joins ImmuCell’s Sales & Marketing Team

Dr. Lichdi blends exceptional technical know-how with on-farm practicality and has contributed much to the dairy industry since receiving his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Washington State University. Dr. Lichdi provided veterinary service through private practices in both New York and Idaho before being a large dairy consultant and working for animal health and technology companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim Vet Medica, Norbrook and most recently Milc Group. Originally from Schwaigern, Germany, Dr. Lichdi now resides in California with his wife and three children.

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced the expansion of its commercial team with the hiring of Dr. Raffael Lichdi as Commercial Research & Technical Services Veterinarian.

“Dr Lichdi will play a vital role as we navigate toward future growth,” commented Bobbi Jo Brockmann, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ImmuCell. “With Dr. Lichdi’s veterinary insights, experience and market knowledge, we will be better positioned to gain commercial acceptance of Re-Tain and rebound quickly from the First Defense product line backlog with our increased production capacity.”

Re-Tain is the Company’s new subclinical mastitis treatment for lactating dairy cows without a milk discard or meat withhold requirement. Any sales of Re-Tain are subject to FDA approval. The Company’s objective is to demonstrate that its bacteriocin, Nisin A, can play a productive role in the treatment of subclinical mastitis in today’s dairy industry by providing a novel alternative to traditional antibiotics.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense, providing Immediate Immunity to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .