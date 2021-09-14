checkAd

Eleva Reaches Industrial Production Scale and Prepares for Clinical Development of Factor H

Freiburg (ots) - Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is scaling up its
production capacity to 2500 l in state-of-the-art single-use reactors. This will
produce enough factor H to cover all three clinical phases.

Eleva has ordered four more state-of-the-art, 500 l single-use reactors from
Sartorius Stedim Systems. The scale-up will enable Eleva to enter clinical
development of factor H, a key component of a pathway of the immune system known
as alternative complement pathway.

The complement system enhances (complements) the body's ability to clear
microbes and damaged cells from an organism. Factor H regulates the activation
of that immune response and ensures the body's own cells are protected.
Insufficient regulation of the complement system leads to excessive inflammation
and potential tissue damage.

Factor H is a complex protein that only Eleva's moss-based platform has thus far
been able to yield in highest - human-like - quality. Eleva has been able to
demonstrate a significant reduction in tissue damage and inflammation in animal
models when its recombinant factor H was supplemented.

Ralf Smit, CBO: "Not only can we now produce sufficient amounts of our own drug
candidates for all clinical stages, but we are also in a position to offer
production capacity at industrial scale."

While Eleva will be pursuing the development of its own pipeline products, it is
also open for joint projects with other pharmaceutical companies.

About Eleva

Based in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its
pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique
moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,
replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug
candidates into clinical phases.

Contact:

eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter
mailto:pr@elevabiologics.com
Phone: +49 761 470 99 0
http://www.elevabiologics.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5019582
OTS: eleva GmbH



