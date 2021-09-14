Eleva Reaches Industrial Production Scale and Prepares for Clinical Development of Factor H

The complement system enhances (complements) the body's ability to clearmicrobes and damaged cells from an organism. Factor H regulates the activationof that immune response and ensures the body's own cells are protected.Insufficient regulation of the complement system leads to excessive inflammationand potential tissue damage.Factor H is a complex protein that only Eleva's moss-based platform has thus farbeen able to yield in highest - human-like - quality. Eleva has been able todemonstrate a significant reduction in tissue damage and inflammation in animalmodels when its recombinant factor H was supplemented.Ralf Smit, CBO: "Not only can we now produce sufficient amounts of our own drugcandidates for all clinical stages, but we are also in a position to offerproduction capacity at industrial scale."While Eleva will be pursuing the development of its own pipeline products, it isalso open for joint projects with other pharmaceutical companies.About ElevaBased in Freiburg, Germany, Eleva develops novel biological therapies with itspharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its uniquemoss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies,replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drugcandidates into clinical phases.Contact:eleva GmbHFabienne Zeittermailto:pr@elevabiologics.comPhone: +49 761 470 99 0http://www.elevabiologics.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144547/5019582OTS: eleva GmbH