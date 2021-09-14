Green Impact Ventures A/S – update regarding company announcement no. 76



Company announcement nr. 79

Vejle, September 14th, 2021

INSIDER INFORMATION



Green Impact Ventures A/S's Board of Directors has decided not to complain about the deletion of the share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, as pointed out in company announcement no. 76.



The Board of Directors maintains its criticism of Nasdaq First North's decision, but a complaint will keep the company in an unsustainable situation, which can last more than 6 months and which entails additional costs without the possibility of the company being able to raise more capital.

About Green Impact Ventures A/S

Green Impact Ventures A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology. Green Impact Ventures A/S is a major shareholder in the technology company Waturu ApS (water heaters), the company Watgen Medical A/S (medico) and in the company Aquaturu A/S (Aquaculture).