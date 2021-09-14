checkAd

5 Best Vegan Cheese 2021, as determined by consumers from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 12:44  |  25   |   |   

Bio Vegeatal's 'Grattaveg' is this year's #1 vegan cheese in EMEA.

MILAN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the vegan review platform and social network has released its awards for 2021's 5 Best Vegan Cheese, as determined by members in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, as well as the global list of The World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese.

The global awards were determined by evaluating over 16,000 reviews of plant-based cheese products, posted between 1 July 2020 through 30 June 2021 by members from 70 countries. abillion's awards are based on consumer ratings, the number of reviews, and consumer sentiment scores. 

abillion publishes regional awards, for EMEA, as well as North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, alongside the global list. To see the 2021's winners of The World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese, or the other regions' winners, visit here

Here are the 5 Best Vegan Cheese, EMEA, 2021:

  1. Grattaveg (Bio Vegeatal, Italy)
  2. Mozarella Flavour Slices (Violife, Greece)
  3. Esto no es un Queso Camembert (Mommus Foods, Spain)
  4. Muffervert  (Il CashewFicio, Italy)
  5. Grattì (ioVEG, Italy)

Based on abillion's review data, consumer interest for vegan cheese products increased by 2.6 times between July 2020 and June 2021, compared to the previous year.

'Grattaveg' by Bio Vegeatal is this year's #1 vegan cheese, for both EMEA but also on the global list. Bio Vegeatal is a Tuscan company that produces vegan and organic alternatives to cold cuts and cheese. In 2016, Piero Messana, and his son Fabio started offering their customers homemade vegan mozzarella and cold cuts in their pizzeria-gelateria. The products were an instant hit. This led them to start their own consumer brand for vegan products. Grattaveg is unlike most cheese products as it is made from red lentils and potato starch.

Vikas Garg, Founder and CEO, abillion, says, "Vegan cheese has come a long way. Today's variations, according to reviews from the abillion community, are as good as the 'real thing'. Our annual ranking of the world's best vegan cheeses celebrates the range and diversity of this rapidly evolving and growing category. Based on our consumer data, we've noticed that consumers are willing to pay and pay a little more, for quality plant-based products. Consumers care about sustainability and are backing their values with their purchase decisions."

abillion dishes out awards and publishes insights throughout the year. 

For images of the products mentioned, here.

About abillion

At abillion, we're working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. abillion is a digital platform that assists people that want to make sustainable choices. Using the abillion app, members can discover vegan food and vegan and cruelty-free products. abillion, launched in 2018 by CEO Vikas Garg, is unique in harnessing social media for social good. Whenever a member chooses sustainably and shares a review, abillion donates $1 to a life-saving cause which the member can choose through the app. abillion has donated more than US $800,000 to life-saving causes around the world. abillion has over 300,000 members in over 140 countries and has contributed more than 900,000 reviews of vegan dishes and vegan and cruelty-free products. Consumer reviews, along with consumer insights, are shared with business owners, influencing nearly 100,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options. 

Our mission is to guide a billion people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle in the next 10 years and to be a leading sponsor of animal welfare, rescue and advocacy work globally.

Website: www.abillion.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

5 Best Vegan Cheese 2021, as determined by consumers from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Bio Vegeatal's 'Grattaveg' is this year's #1 vegan cheese in EMEA. MILAN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - abillion, the vegan review platform and social network has released its awards for 2021's 5 Best Vegan Cheese, as determined by members in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - ...
VFX Market to Amass Huge Profits worth of USD 23,854 Million with CAGR of approximately 11.4% by ...
Skycatch Launches Proprietary 3D and 4D Software for the M300 at MINExpo, Delivering End to End ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Investor ...
MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
Bottles to Remain Preferred Medical Packaging Format; Plastics Beat Other Material Choices, Says ...
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market to Reach US$6,330 Mn by 2026 as Clinical Trials Show Promising ...
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...