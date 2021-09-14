5 Best Vegan Cheese 2021, as determined by consumers from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

The global awards were determined by evaluating over 16,000 reviews of plant-based cheese products, posted between 1 July 2020 through 30 June 2021 by members from 70 countries. abillion's awards are based on consumer ratings, the number of reviews, and consumer sentiment scores.

MILAN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- abillion, the vegan review platform and social network has released its awards for 2021's 5 Best Vegan Cheese, as determined by members in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, as well as the global list of The World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese.

abillion publishes regional awards, for EMEA, as well as North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, alongside the global list. To see the 2021's winners of The World's 10 Best Vegan Cheese, or the other regions' winners, visit here .

Here are the 5 Best Vegan Cheese, EMEA, 2021:

Grattaveg (Bio Vegeatal, Italy ) Mozarella Flavour Slices (Violife, Greece ) Esto no es un Queso Camembert (Mommus Foods, Spain ) Muffervert (Il CashewFicio, Italy ) Grattì (ioVEG, Italy )

Based on abillion's review data, consumer interest for vegan cheese products increased by 2.6 times between July 2020 and June 2021, compared to the previous year.

'Grattaveg' by Bio Vegeatal is this year's #1 vegan cheese, for both EMEA but also on the global list. Bio Vegeatal is a Tuscan company that produces vegan and organic alternatives to cold cuts and cheese. In 2016, Piero Messana, and his son Fabio started offering their customers homemade vegan mozzarella and cold cuts in their pizzeria-gelateria. The products were an instant hit. This led them to start their own consumer brand for vegan products. Grattaveg is unlike most cheese products as it is made from red lentils and potato starch.

Vikas Garg, Founder and CEO, abillion, says, "Vegan cheese has come a long way. Today's variations, according to reviews from the abillion community, are as good as the 'real thing'. Our annual ranking of the world's best vegan cheeses celebrates the range and diversity of this rapidly evolving and growing category. Based on our consumer data, we've noticed that consumers are willing to pay and pay a little more, for quality plant-based products. Consumers care about sustainability and are backing their values with their purchase decisions."

abillion dishes out awards and publishes insights throughout the year.

About abillion

At abillion, we're working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. abillion is a digital platform that assists people that want to make sustainable choices. Using the abillion app, members can discover vegan food and vegan and cruelty-free products. abillion, launched in 2018 by CEO Vikas Garg, is unique in harnessing social media for social good. Whenever a member chooses sustainably and shares a review, abillion donates $1 to a life-saving cause which the member can choose through the app. abillion has donated more than US $800,000 to life-saving causes around the world. abillion has over 300,000 members in over 140 countries and has contributed more than 900,000 reviews of vegan dishes and vegan and cruelty-free products. Consumer reviews, along with consumer insights, are shared with business owners, influencing nearly 100,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options.

Our mission is to guide a billion people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle in the next 10 years and to be a leading sponsor of animal welfare, rescue and advocacy work globally.