Farfetch Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced today that it published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (‘ESG’) report. The report highlights Farfetch’s ESG initiatives and the Company’s progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals.

The report can be accessed on the “ESG” tab of the Company’s investor relations website at http://farfetchinvestors.com where interested parties can also find a list of additional sources for further information on Farfetch’s business and policies.

About Farfetch
 Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and nearly 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and innovations such as Store of the Future, its connected retail solution.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

