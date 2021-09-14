Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced the addition of Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC, to the combined company’s Board of Directors following the closing of its business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (“DCRN”) (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW).

Tritium Announces Addition of Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC, to the Combined Company’s Board of Directors Upon Closing of the Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Hightower is an accomplished global automotive senior executive, entrepreneur, and author. He is currently the Managing Director and leader of Motoring Ventures LLC, an investment, growth, strategy, and operations advisory firm focused on driving value and impact in automotive and manufacturing businesses around the world. Mr. Hightower previously led General Motors’ $15 billion global crossovers business as the Executive Chief Engineer and Vehicle Line Executive. In this role, he had profit and loss responsibility, and led cross-functional teams in the United States, China, and South Korea. He has also served in engineering, marketing, strategy, and executive roles at BMW and Ford.

“We are honored to have such a pillar of the automotive business community on our Board,” commented Robert Tichio, Partner and Managing Director at Riverstone Holdings and Chairman of the Board of DCRN. “Edward’s keen insights into the global automotive industry developed from years of top-tier experience will prove invaluable to our Board and Tritium’s shareholders. His vision for sustainable transportation aligns with Tritium’s mission, and we are excited to welcome him.”

Mr. Hightower serves on the Boards of Directors of Temple Steel and HEVO Power, and is an advisor to Kiira Motors. He also serves on not-for-profit boards including the University of Michigan Ross School of Business Advisory Board, and the executive board of the Michigan Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, Mr. Hightower authored the book Motoring Africa: Sustainable Automotive Industrialization. Building Entrepreneurs, Creating Jobs, and Driving the World’s Next Economic Miracle, published in 2018. Mr. Hightower earned a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.