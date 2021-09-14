CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based …

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is excited to upgrade its ecommerce platform and expand further to amplify its digital presence and drive further growth in sales in response to this strong market response. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have seen a huge market response as we ramp up our ecommerce distribution activity and our number one concern at the moment is delivering shareholder value, which means we are ready to expand further and further through this channel as time goes on!" Lisa Nelson also stated, "After all the investments we have made in this process, it is outstanding to see everything going the way we want it to and product immediately leaving the door."

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.

Mrs. Nelson continued, "The fact that our product is leaving faster than we had expected is a great problem to have and we know exactly how to handle it. Its also amazing to see more and more states legalize cannabis and we are excited to see what kind of opportunities lie ahead down the road!"

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is yet again planning to rule the industry by expanding its products further across big time platforms and this time CBD is adding Alibaba to the list. The products that will be available on Alibaba will be edibles, cartridges, & many different choices of tinctures that CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently developing and creating to add onto the existing product line.

B2B e-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services between businesses via online platforms. While the use of digital channels has previously been limited to B2C companies, consumer brands, and retail transactions, there have also been major digital advances and unprecedented adoption of e-commerce solutions in the B2B landscape over the past few years. In 2019, the global B2B e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) amounted to 12.2 trillion U.S. dollars, up from approximately 5.83 trillion U.S. dollars in 2013. This rapid growth of the global B2B e-commerce space not only mirrors the ongoing digitalization of commerce, but it also signals the systematic digital restructuring of the B2B market worldwide. Lastly, according to Forrester, U.S. business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce transactions are expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2023. This would account for 17% of all B2B sales in the country.