Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the "Vendors") to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the "Property" or the "Properties") located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.

Figure 1. Location Map of Mystery, Till and Marilyn Gold Properties in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt (Image adapted from exploits.gold).

"We expedited our initial site visit on the Properties during the week of August 23rd and given the positive initial report on the mineral and rock textures potentially related to shallow epithermal and/or orogenic vein-style mineralization, we are pleased to move forward with this Definitive Agreement with the Vendors," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director. "We believe that this is a timely opportunity to acquire these Properties given their strategic location in a very active exploration camp, displaying prospective geology with only limited exploration and no history of drilling, and proximal to regional and secondary structural features defined by the geophysical and geological coverage. We have started building out the project ArcGIS database and investigating the most up-to-date and appropriate geochemical and geophysical techniques to conduct a Fall 2021 Phase 1 exploration program."

The Properties are well situated in exploration logistics, located close to each other and <10-25 kilometres southeast and south by road from Grand Falls, Newfoundland. The Properties are located <50 kilometres from the Gander International Airport and are easily accessible from major paved roads and local logging and bush roads and trails largely by vehicles and more remote areas by ATV.

The 8,750-hectare project is located within the Exploits Subzone, an extensive area of mineral exploration activity and discoveries over the past two years (Figure 1). The region is structurally complex and located, in large part, between two major crustal lineaments, the Grub Line and Valentine Lake Faults. Numerous major to lesser sub-parallel features merge and bifurcate along strike and are transected by NW and EW-trending faults. These deep-seated structures, which juxtapose geological terranes over hundreds of kilometres, are key to the location and formation of orogenic gold deposits containing several million ounces of gold as reported by a number of junior companies in the district. Though younger, the lineaments are very similar to those of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Ontario and Quebec in scale, splaying surface expression and wide distribution of mineral endowment, though in an earlier stage of overall exploration and development.

