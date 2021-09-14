checkAd

Nasuni CloudBound21 Delivers Real-world Insights for Business Leaders to Fight Ransomware, Thrive with Modern File Storage

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, has announced that Nasuni CloudBound21: How to Thrive with Modern File Storage will be held September 28-30, 2021. Nasuni's free, online event will provide IT leaders and decision makers with the resources and skills needed for their organizations to thrive with modern file storage and overcome the deluge of ransomware and other attacks on important file data. Held annually, Nasuni CloudBound attracts attendees from across the globe and industries with content designed to deliver tangible takeaways and actions.

Nasuni provides modern cloud file storage, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily

Nasuni CloudBound21 will feature industry experts, peers and Nasuni customers sharing practical, real-world insights for using modern file storage effectively. The event will delve into ransomware, cloud costs and considerations, digital transformation, data migration and more. Sessions include experts from AWS, IDC, ActualTech, Coldago Research, DCIG, and Evaluator Group. Keynotes will be delivered by Lakshmi Sharma of Google Cloud ("What's Next for the Cloud?") and David Totten of Microsoft ("Digital Transformation Starts in the Cloud").

Nasuni's SaaS platform is built for the cloud and powered by the world's only global file system. It consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage for infinite scale, built-in backup, file sharing and local performance, all at up to 70% cost savings over traditional legacy approaches. Nasuni's client roster features market leaders, innovators and a long list of Fortune 200, 500 and 1000 companies.



Nasuni CloudBound21 will equip participants with the expertise and tools needed for success with modern file storage. IT leaders from Wegmans, Man Group, Hunter Douglas, Snowy Mountain Engineering Corporation (SMEC), McKim & Creed and others will share key considerations for cloud technology, lessons learned and more. The event is particularly attended by those in key markets including tech, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, creative services, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, financial services and public agencies.

