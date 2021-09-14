checkAd

ADM, LG Chem Expand Relationship with MoU For US Production of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid for Bioplastics, Other Plant-Based Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021   

LG Chem (KRX: 051910), a leading global diversified chemical company, and ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition and biosolutions, announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore US-based production of lactic acid to meet growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including bioplastics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005305/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed by ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano and LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Hak Cheol Shin at ADM’s global headquarters in Chicago, the two companies plan to take steps toward launching a joint venture in early 2022 that would build, own and operate a US-based facility to produce high-purity corn-based lactic acid on a commercial scale. According to Grand View Research, global demand for lactic acid – which is used broadly in food, feed and cosmetics in addition to industrials like bioplastics – was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2020, with an expected annual growth rate of 8 percent.

In addition, the companies will collaborate on a second joint venture that would use lactic acid produced by the first joint venture to produce and commercialize polylactic acid (PLA), a plant-based, biodegradable plastic that can be used in a wide array of products, from food packaging to clothing to upholstery. According to new market research by MarketsandMarkets, demand for global bioplastics and biopolymers is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 22.7%.

The two companies also agreed to actively cooperate in the joint development of technology for other biomaterials that can be applied in the biochemical and sustainability sector in the future.

“Consumers today are increasingly prioritizing environmentally-friendly, responsibly-produced products when they make buying decisions,” said Luciano. “ADM is meeting that demand for both nutrition and biomaterials customers alike. For non-nutrition customers, our BioSolutions growth platform is using our product streams to grow our presence in sustainable, higher-margin demand areas as wide ranging as pharmaceuticals and personal care, textiles, paper products, and even adhesives for helicopters. Today’s agreement is yet another way in which we’re delivering on growth opportunities in plant-based solutions. We’re excited to work with a global leader like LG Chem to expand US production of lactic acid and continue to expand our capabilities to meet growing demand for responsibly-produced products.”

Wertpapier


