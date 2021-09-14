Amtech Announces Fiscal 2021 Year to Date Bookings for 300mm Power Semi Diffusion Furnace Surpasses $18M

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today their Amtech BDF diffusion furnace product line, sold by Amtech’s BTU International division, has seen surging demand this fiscal year with total year-to-date bookings for the 300mm configuration in excess of $18M. This includes the booking of a recent $7.7M multi-unit follow on order for 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnaces with full automation from a leading global power semiconductor manufacturer, which will be shipped in the first half of fiscal 2022.

“Our BDF diffusion furnaces are the tool of choice for the leading power semiconductor manufacturers,” said Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems. “Amtech has the largest install base of 300mm HTR diffusion furnaces serving the power semiconductor market. These multi-unit follow-on orders further substantiate the leading-edge technology solutions of our fully automated 300mm HTR diffusion furnaces and our ability to serve customers for this accelerating demand in the power semi market,” added Mr. Whang.

The automated system is compliant with the GEM300 suite of 300mm SEMI standards and features a maximum process temperature of 1200 degrees C, making it ideally suited for power semiconductor processes.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, PR Hoffman and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.