Spire Global to Acquire exactEarth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021   

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, and exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT) (“exactEarth”) announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Spire will acquire exactEarth for approximately US$161.2 million (CAD$204.2 million) in cash and stock, which implies ~9.1x exactEarth’s Enterprise Value to LTM revenue. Once completed, exactEarth will become a fully owned subsidiary of Spire and continue to operate from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada under the leadership of exactEarth’s CEO Peter Mabson, reporting directly to Spire CEO Peter Platzer.

“Peter and I share a vision about the opportunity for space-based maritime data and the digitalization of the global maritime industry, and I look forward to pursuing that vision together,” said Peter Platzer, Spire’s CEO. “I have great respect for the highly experienced team at exactEarth and am excited to continue driving this digital transformation together, serving more customers with a more robust data and solutions platform.”

The combined company aims to be transformative for customers and the maritime industry. Bringing together real-time and historical space-based maritime data, Spire and exactEarth will provide customers with innovative solutions that drive the digitalization of the almost US$2 trillion global maritime industry, such as better fleet visibility for more efficient routing, cost savings from reduced fuel consumption, and a lower environmental footprint.

“We look forward to joining forces with the Spire team to not only have an impact on the maritime industry, but also to have an impact on the planet, through offering customers enhanced data solutions that are designed to impact not only a company’s bottom line, but also its environmental footprint,” said Peter Mabson, exactEarth CEO.

Strategic Rationale

  • Increases Spire’s customer base by over 75%. In the maritime S-AIS (Satellite-Automatic Identification System) industry, exactEarth will accelerate Spire’s expansion by adding over 150 customers. These customers in the commercial and government sectors will provide substantial cross-selling opportunities of Spire’s data and analytics products.
  • Minority indirect ownership stake in IoT provider Myriota, a fast growing player in the low-cost, low-power, secure direct-to-orbit satellite connectivity for Internet of Things. This affords Spire a solid first foothold in this high-growth industry of space-based IoT solutions. exactEarth will retain its board seat.
  • Strong Addition to ARR. With approximately 90% of exactEarth’s US$18.2 million LTM revenue under subscription contracts, and a Net Retention Rate of approximately 130%, exactEarth will accelerate Spire’s growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  • Expands Historical Database to accelerate AI/ML driven product development. exactEarth’s 10-year archive of AIS data will substantially increase Spire’s historical maritime (AIS) data set, accelerating Spire’s new product offerings and solutions.
  • Adds depth of experience to maritime and product development teams. With an average tenure of over 7 years, exactEarth’s experienced sales and product development team will enhance Spire’s global market capability and reach in the maritime industry.
  • Expands Spire’s geographic footprint. exactEarth sells to 39 countries around the world.

Details on the Proposed Transaction

Disclaimer

