Mount Sinai Initiates System-wide Scale-Up of Renalytix KidneyIntelX Enabled Health Care Model

Targeted testing run rate of 300 diabetic kidney disease patients per week in calendar Q4 2021

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) and the Mount Sinai Health System today announced scaled-up implementation of the KidneyIntelX early-stage risk assessment testing and care management program across primary care and specialty clinician networks under a real-world evidence development program for patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). KidneyIntelX enables a shift in focus from care coordination efforts focused on Mount Sinai’s late-stage kidney disease patients to a focus on patients with early stages of the disease where prognosis and treatment with population health care navigation assistance can improve patient care and outcomes and generate cost savings. Before the end of 2021, Mount Sinai expects to provide KidneyIntelX testing and downstream care management at a rate of 300 patients per week with approximately 6,000 eligible patients tested by calendar Q2 2022 under this development program.

In an initial rollout across seven primary care practices in Manhattan, New York City, the KidneyIntelX program has demonstrated value for clinical care delivery by identifying patients with DKD at low, intermediate, and high risk of declining kidney function or kidney failure early in the disease lifecycle when treatment has the potential for maximum effect. KidneyIntelX access is now expected to grow to over 300 treating physicians in calendar Q4 2021. The number of eligible patients who have scheduled physician interaction with active electronic health record access to KidneyIntelX is expected to grow up to sixfold in the same period.

“Our KidneyIntelX enabled diabetic kidney disease program allows us to provide a high standard of care in early-stage kidney disease patients where we have the best chance to help patients avoid significant kidney damage,” said Robert Fields, MD, MHA, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. “Ongoing analysis and sharing of doctor and patient user experience combined with population level data insights is helping to drive systemwide access to early-stage risk-assessment and treatment.”

