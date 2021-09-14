Matinas BioPharma Announces Webcast of Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

A webcast of the Company’s presentation is available immediately on-demand via the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.matinasbiopharma.com ). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform. The Company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop new formulations that take full advantage of the unique characteristics of the LNC platform.

Preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the complex challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery, for both small molecules and larger, more complex molecules, such as mRNA, DNA plasmids, antisense oligonucleotides and vaccines. The combination of a unique mechanism of action and flexibility in both the formulation and route of administration (including oral), position Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become the preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle and an important improvement over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors.

MAT2203 is an oral, LNC formulation of the highly effective, but also highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, primarily used as a first-line treatment for invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT has completed the first two patient cohorts and efficacy dated presented from Cohort 2 demonstrated 95% survival and mean Early Fungicidal Activity of 0.38, well above the prespecified primary endpoint threshold of >0.20. Enrollment in Cohort 3 has commenced following unanimous DSMB approval, with enrollment completion for Cohort 3 expected by the end of 2021.