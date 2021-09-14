checkAd

Plug Power Announces Expansion to Europe with German Headquarters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

America’s leading provider of green hydrogen will expand its presence abroad

LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, announced its expanding operations with a European headquarters in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. The announcement was formally made during a meeting between Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO, and German minister Andreas Pinkwart in Washington D.C. this week.

The initial 70,000-square foot facility will house an innovation center with engineering labs and technical support, a monitoring, diagnostics and technical support center, a green hydrogen generator with an electrolyzer infrastructure on site, a shipping, inventor and logistics center, and a training space. The expansion to Europe will allow Plug to serve new and existing customers, while building relevant partnerships with leaders in hydrogen application.

“The expansion to Europe comes as Plug faces a growing customer base abroad with the burgeoning interest in green hydrogen energy,” Marsh said. “Green hydrogen serves as an instrumental part in transitioning from our reliance on fossil fuels, and Plug is well-positioned to fill the needs of customers ready to make the change.”

Roughly 30 employees will work at the facility, which will open at the start of 2022. By mid-2022, the workforce will increase to nearly 60 employees.

“Hydrogen is a key enabler for the climate friendly transformation of our industry as well the transportation sector. That is why we feel honored by Plug Power’s decision to come to the Ruhr area, the industrial heartland of Germany. This way we can be part of your growth story and contribute with excellent Universities and the highly skilled workforce to your success,” said Pinkwart, minister of economic affairs, innovation, digitalization and energy for the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.

“We are very pleased to have been able to win Plug Power with such pioneering technology for our location. The company enriches the energy region North Rhine-Westphalia and will benefit not only from a broad customer base but also from an innovative research environment,” said Felix Neugart, CEO of NRW Global Business.

Plug Power has been present in Europe for more than 10 years, and has made significant progress in hydrogen mobility with key European industrials, logistics customers and vehicle manufacturers, namely its joint venture with Renault called HYVIA. Plug Power has installed several PEM technology electrolyzers in Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Portugal. The European headquarters is a part of Plug’s overall strategy to rapidly expand its workforce with the increase in demand for clean energy solutions. Plug expects to produce more than 500 tons of green hydrogen per day by 2025.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Announces Expansion to Europe with German Headquarters America’s leading provider of green hydrogen will expand its presence abroadLATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...