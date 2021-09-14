checkAd

Acarix begins US expansion and appoints US President

Press release
Malmö, Sweden, September 14, 2021

Acarix begins US expansion and appoints US President

Acarix is announcing today that the company has recruited Helen Ljungdahl Round as head of the company’s newly established US subsidiary Acarix Inc. Helen will assume her position in September 2021 to build the US organization. She will be member of Acarix AB’s Group Management.

Helen Ljungdahl Round has over 25 years of experience from senior and global positions such as with the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co, Inc (MSD) and as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Business Development for GN Hearing. Helen’s most recent position was as CEO of Amincell, a start-up biotech company based in New York. Helen resides with her family in Pennsylvania, USA and has spent most of her professional life in the US and with American companies, as well as Board appointments and Advisory assignments.

Per Persson, CEO of Acarix, comments: “We are delighted to have recruited Helen to lead our new US operations in this intense and exciting phase for Acarix. Helen has a wealth of experience in global sales and marketing in health technology and the pharmaceutical sector. Her background and experience provide us with the right leadership to successfully drive sales of CADScor and establish Acarix in the North American market.”

Acarix AB’s wholly-owned subsidiary Acarix Inc. was founded in New York. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Acarix’s De Novo application for its CADScor system at the end of 2020, enabling commercialization in the US market, which the company estimates to have an annual potential in excess of SEK 10 billion.

For further information, please contact:
Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

The information was released for public disclosure, through the contact person’s agency above, on September 14, 2021, at 13.00 CET.

About Acarix:
Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient-specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. The readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

Attachment





