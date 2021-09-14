checkAd

Gb Sciences Achieves Positive Proof-of-Concept Results for Their Cytokine Release Syndrome Therapies Designed to Suppress COVID-Related Hyperinflammation

Based on a recently completed preclinical study performed at Michigan State University, Gb Sciences' preclinical data supports further development of their novel cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures as anti-inflammatory therapies for hyperinflammatory conditions associated with COVID-19 and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) received positive proof-of-concept data from a human immune cell model supporting their proprietary cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures (CCCM) designed for the suppression of COVID-related cytokine release syndromes (CRS) while preserving key anti-viral immune responses. Based on this new positive proof-of-concept data, Gb Sciences converted their provisional patent application entitled, "CANNABINOID-CONTAINING COMPLEX MIXTURES FOR THE TREATMENT OF CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME WHILE PRESERVING KEY ANTI-VIRAL IMMUNE REACTIONS" to a nonprovisional patent application on August 18, 2021. The best-performing cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures will be further developed in preparation for clinical studies to evaluate their anti-inflammatory potential in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients contending with Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and associated hyperinflammatory conditions, such as macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). CRS, MAS, and ARDS are the leading causes of death in COVID-19 patients. 

Gb Sciences' proof-of-concept study was performed at Michigan State University using a state-of-the-science human immune model. In Gb Sciences' proof-of-concept study, immune cells from human donors were co-cultured together in one of four treatment groups: untreated (no inflammatory stimulus), inflammatory stimulus, control (inflammatory stimulus + vehicle from cannabinoid mixtures), or pre-treatment with the cannabinoid mixture + inflammatory stimulus. Then a panel of cytokines and inflammatory markers was measured from each of these treatment groups from different immune cell types within the co-cultured cells at four time points to determine whether Gb Sciences' cannabinoid mixtures were able to alter the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines or other inflammatory agents.

