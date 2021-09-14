checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k Filing 08/05/21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

With 44 million active buyers, Shopify’s online store offers Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation a massive potential.

San Clemente, CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, announces approval to open an online store with Shopify’s multibillion dollar online platform. 

With 44 million active buyers, Shopify’s online store offers Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation a massive potential for broad visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose.  Because of the unique platform of Shopify, Global will be able to sell both OTC and Professional Tests online.

“Gaining the approval for this deal with the Shopify could prove to be very lucrative for Global WholeHealth Partners and its shareholders as this could potentially put us in right front of a massive audience of active buyers,” said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP). Global has now been approved and is preparing the marketing and design to be on Walmart Online, Amazon, Ebay Market and Shopify. The retail industry has moved to online and now Global is covering all the major players in the online segment.

“The Drug Testing Market alone is expected to be almost $12 Billion per year by 2028,” Strongo stated.

“The Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing Markets are also showing signs of consistent steady growth,” reiterated Strongo.

Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion By 2028

In a press release published by Grand View Research, Inc. on May 31, 2021, below, their report states that the Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9%.  The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Drug Testing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. (prnewswire.com)

The Global Pregnancy Testing Market Size is Estimated to be Worth $1.74 Billion by 2026

According to a recent report by Market Data Forecast, the global pregnancy testing market size is estimated to be worth $1.36 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, it is forecasted to grow to $1.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP) Now Able to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online Platform as Stated in 8k Filing 08/05/21 With 44 million active buyers, Shopify’s online store offers Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation a massive potential. San Clemente, CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...