checkAd

exactEarth Announces Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Agreement to be Acquired by Spire Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:02  |  32   |   |   

- exactEarth has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Spire Global for $204.2 million in cash and equity

- Consideration of $3.90 per share represents a premium of 171% to exactEarth’s 10-day VWAP of $1.4417 per share

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- exactEarth Ltd. (“exactEarth” or “the Company”), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue was $6.0 million, up 26% compared to $4.8 million in Q3 2020; revenue Year-to-Date (“YTD”) was $17.3 million, up 30% compared to $13.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Subscription Services1 revenue was $5.3 million, up 18% compared to $4.5 million in Q3 2020; Subscription Services revenue YTD was $15.3 million, up 26% compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was a gain of $661 thousand compared to a loss of ($130) thousand in Q3 2020; Adjusted EBITDA YTD was a gain of $2.4 million compared to a loss of ($429) thousand in the same period last year.
  • Cash generated from operations was $395 thousand compared to $134 thousand in Q3 2020; Cash generated from operations YTD was $70 thousand compared to cash used in operations of ($3.0) million in the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $7.0 million at the end of Q3 2021 compared to $7.5 million at the end of Fiscal 2020.

“Q3 was another strong quarter and a continuation of the positive momentum we have generated since last year,” said Peter Mabson, CEO at exactEarth. “We continue to execute on our objectives to drive top-line and Adjusted EBITDA growth, and to build a strong base of recurring revenue from which to grow from.”

Proposed Acquisition by Spire Global
On September 13, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Spire Global Inc. (“Spire”) under which Spire will acquire 100% of the Company’s common shares for $204.2 million in cash and equity (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the transaction, holders of exactEarth common shares will receive $2.50 in cash and 0.1 shares of Spire for each exactEarth common share held. Spire shares are listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol SPIR. Based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of Spire’s shares on the NYSE on September 13, 2021, the total consideration per share is $3.90 and represents a premium of 171% to the Company’s 10-day VWAP of $1.4417.

The Transaction is subject to shareholder, applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The Company’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the Transaction and will recommend that the shareholders of the Company accept this transaction. The directors, officers and certain shareholders of exactEarth, collectively holding approximately 60% of its outstanding common shares, have entered into voting support agreements under which they have agreed to support and vote in favor of the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021 or the first quarter of calendar 2022. Additional details on the transaction can be found in a joint press release issued earlier today by Spire and exactEarth.

Mr. Mabson added: “We will continue to provide world leading services to our existing customers and by joining forces with the Spire team we will be able to bring a new level of enhanced service performance and capabilities to the global maritime market. We believe this transaction provides significant value for our shareholders and reflects positively on the execution by our team to build a leader in the Satellite-AIS industry.”

Q3 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Financial Review
Total revenue in the three- and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 (“Q3 2021” and “YTD 2021”) was $6.0 million and $17.3 million, which were increases of 26% and 30% compared to the respective periods in the prior year.

Subscription Services revenue was $5.3 million (87% of total revenue) in Q3 2021 and $15.3 million (89% of total revenue) in the YTD 2021 period. These were increases of 18% and 26% compared to the respective periods in the prior year.

Data Products revenue and Other Products & Services revenue combined in Q3 2021 was $762 thousand and $1.9 million for the YTD 2021 period, compared to $324 thousand and $1.1 million in the respective prior year periods. Data Products revenue and Other Products & Services revenue is typically generated from on-demand customer requests and/or projects, including the sale of historical datasets, which results in variability in quarter-to-quarter revenue levels from these segments.

Revenue growth for Q3 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was driven by customer growth in both the commercial and government market segments. Commercial market revenue was up 27% in Q3 2021 and 35% for the YTD 2021 period. Government market revenue was up 22% in Q3 2021 and up 9% for the YTD 2021 period. Reported revenue growth numbers would have been higher had it not been for the strengthening of the Canadian dollar, as the majority of the Company’s contracts are transacted in U.S. dollars.

Order Bookings backlog at July 31, 2021 was $25.4 million compared to $30.8 million at the end of Q3 2020. Order Bookings backlog can fluctuate depending on the timing of the signing of new sales agreements. The strengthening of the Canadian dollar has had the effect of reducing the YTD 2021 backlog number by more than $1.0 million. Revenue of $5.0 million from the current revenue backlog is forecasted to be earned in the remainder of Fiscal 2021.

Gross margin for Q3 2021 and the YTD 2021 period was 52% and 51%, compared to 37% and 40% in the respective periods of the prior year. Gross margin improved year-over-year due primarily to revenue growth. Cost of revenue, excluding a favourable one-time $648 thousand net adjustment recognized in Q1 2020 related to the completion of the amended L3Harris agreement, was lower for both periods in 2021.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense for Q3 2021 and the YTD 2021 period was $3.0 million and $7.7 million, compared to $1.6 million and $6.0 million in the respective periods of the prior year. The Q3 2021 increase was primarily due to investment in sales and marketing resources, bad debt expense related to one customer, management incentive compensation and strategic initiative expenses. The YTD 2021 increase in SG&A includes the aforementioned factors as well as an increase in the value of directors’ fees paid in DSUs arising from the appreciating stock price and strategic initiative expenses.

Product development and research and development (“R&D”) expense for Q3 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was $258 thousand and $781 thousand, compared to $116 thousand and $628 thousand in the respective periods of the prior year. The year-over-year increases primarily reflect the Company’s ongoing development of web-based functionality and new analytics-based product offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA gains for Q3 2021 and the YTD 2021 period were $661 thousand and $2.4 million, compared to losses of ($130) thousand and ($429) thousand in the respective periods of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year primarily due to higher revenue and increased gross margin, offset in part due to higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended July 31 Nine months ended July 31
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss $ (249 ) $ (941 ) $ (1,483 ) $ (4,432 )
Interest income   (17 )   (13 )   (43 )   (67 )
Interest expense   57     461     703     1,321  
Income tax expense   -     -     109     119  
Depreciation and amortization   170     178     525     669  
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (224 )   (72 )   596     (440 )
Long-term incentive plan expense   327     422     1,491     876  
Strategic initiative expenses   530     -     530     -  
(Recovery) loss on disposal   -     (13 )   -     825  
Share of equity investment loss   -     450     -     450  
COVID-19-related ECL   67     (602 )   (26 )   250  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 661   $ (130 ) $ 2,402   $ (429 )

Net loss for Q3 2021 was ($249) thousand, or ($0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($941) thousand, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, in Q3 2020. Net loss for the YTD 2021 period was ($1.5) million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($4.5) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share in the same period last year. Net loss improved year-over-year due to higher revenue and higher gross margin, offset in part due to higher operating expenses.

Cash generated from operations in Q3 2021 and for the YTD 2021 period was $395 thousand and $70 thousand, compared to cash generated from operations of $134 thousand and cash used in operations of ($3.0) million in the respective periods of the prior year. exactEarth’s cash, cash-equivalents and short-term investments were $7.0 million at July 31, 2021 compared to $6.7 million at April 30, 2021 and $7.5 million at October 31, 2020.

As of September 13, 2021, the number of basic and fully-diluted issued and outstanding common shares was 49,816,065 and 52,323,627, respectively. 

1,2Non-IFRS Measures
We measure Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), unrealized foreign exchange losses, share based compensation costs, loss on disposal, strategic initiative expenses, share of equity investment loss, and COVID-19 related expected credit loss (“ECL”), less interest income, recovery on disposal and unrealized foreign exchange gains. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the income generated by our main business activities before taking into consideration how they are financed or taxed and exclude the impact of items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity and cash flows.

The Company defines “Order Bookings” as the dollar sum of contracts for the supply of products and services to its customers. “Order Bookings backlog” is the dollar sum of revenue that is expected to be recognized derived from customer contracts. Order Bookings and Order Bookings backlog are indicative of firm future revenue streams; however, they do not provide a guarantee of future net income and provide no information about the timing of future revenue.

We define Subscription Revenue as the dollar sum of fully executed contracts for our products and/or services to our customers that are subscription-based, typically sold with a one-year period of service and recognized in our "Subscription Services" segmented revenue.

About exactEarth Ltd.
exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth’s second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth’s surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com   

Contact information
INVESTORS:
Dave Mason
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 416-247-9652
investors@exactearth.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding exactEarth's future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including statements regarding, among other things, expectations of our exactView RT offering relative to competitors, expectations of the exactView RT capabilities driving growth, growth opportunities for the Company in the maritime information services market, expectations related to subscription revenue, the benefits expected from the Transaction, the requirement to obtain necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals in connection with the Transaction and the anticipated closing thereof. exactEarth uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by exactEarth in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors exactEarth believes are appropriate under the relevant circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to exactEarth's expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause exactEarth's actual results, historical financial statements, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include, without limitation: uncertainty in the global economic environment; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; delays in the purchasing decisions of exactEarth's customers; the competition exactEarth faces in its industry and/or marketplace; the further delayed launch of satellites, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers and the market generally, the reduced scope of significant existing contracts; the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of exactEarth's products or services; the ability to obtain necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals in connection with the Transaction; and the ability to close the Transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in exactEarth’s filings on SEDAR, including its Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2020 and financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year three and nine months ended July 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to exactEarth as of the date hereof, and exactEarth disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 
exactEarth Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
      As at   As at
      July 31,   October 31,
      2021   2020
      $   $
ASSETS        
Current assets        
  Cash and cash equivalents   7,041     7,423  
  Short-term investments   -     29  
  Accounts receivable   3,153     3,215  
  Unbilled revenue   1,547     1,698  
  Prepaid expenses   605     392  
  Other current assets   329     359  
Total current assets   12,675     13,116  
           
  Property, plant and equipment   5,037     5,272  
  Intangible assets   1,155     1,286  
  Other long-term assets   412     566  
Total assets   19,279     20,240  
           
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)        
Current liabilities        
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   5,315     6,402  
  Deferred revenue   2,685     2,548  
Total current liabilities   8,000     8,950  
           
  Loans payable   1,748     11,131  
  Long-term incentive plan liability   2,202     1,124  
  Other long-term liabilities   51     1,660  
Total liabilities   12,001     22,865  
           
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)        
  Share capital   138,936     123,923  
  Contributed surplus   1,332     4,956  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (158 )   (155 )
  Deficit   (132,832 )   (131,349 )
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)   7,278     (2,625 )
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)   19,279     20,240  
           


exactEarth Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
                 
For the nine months ended July 31, 2021   Total   Deficit Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss 		Share
Capital 		  Contributed
Surplus
      $   $   $ $   $
Balance at October 31, 2020   (2,625 )   (131,349 )   (155 ) 123,923   4,956  
  Stock-based compensation   143     -     -   13   130  
  Stock options exercised   2     -     -   2   -  
  Restricted share units   (3,243 )   -     -   511   (3,754 )
  Debenture conversion   14,487     -     -   14,487   -  
  Comprehensive loss   (1,486 )   (1,483 )   (3 ) -   -  
Balance at July 31, 2021   7,278     (132,832 )   (158 ) 138,936   1,332  
                     
For the nine months ended July 31, 2020                  
      $   $   $ $   $
Balance at October 31, 2019   2,119     (126,238 )   (113 ) 123,823   4,647  
  Stock-based compensation   128     -     -   11   117  
  Restricted share units   140     -     -   89   51  
  Comprehensive loss   (4,549 )   (4,432 )   (117 ) -   -  
Balance at July 31, 2020   (2,162 )   (130,670 )   (230 ) 123,923   4,815  
                     


 
exactEarth Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share figures)
(unaudited)
           
      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      July 31,   July 31,   July 31,   July 31,
      2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
      $   $   $   $
                   
                   
  Revenue   6,022     4,789     17,262     13,329  
  Cost of revenue   2,917     3,005     8,439     8,048  
  Gross profit   3,105     1,784     8,823     5,281  
                   
                   
  Selling, general and administrative   3,014     1,617     7,688     5,957  
  Product development and research and development   258     116     781     628  
  Depreciation and amortization   170     178     525     669  
  (Recovery) loss on disposal   -     (13 )   -     825  
Loss from operations   (337 )   (114 )   (171 )   (2,798 )
                   
Other expenses                
  Other expense   9     -     36     -  
  Foreign exchange (gain) loss   (137 )   (71 )   507     (189 )
  Share of equity investment loss   -     450     -     450  
  Interest income   (17 )   (13 )   (43 )   (67 )
  Interest expense   57     461     703     1,321  
Total other expenses   (88 )   827     1,203     1,515  
  Income tax expense   -     -     109     119  
Net loss   (249 )   (941 )   (1,483 )   (4,432 )
                   
Other comprehensive loss                
  Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:              
  Foreign currency translation, net of income tax expense of nil (50 )   (53 )   (3 )   (117 )
Total other comprehensive loss   (50 )   (53 )   (3 )   (117 )
                   
Comprehensive loss   (299 )   (994 )   (1,486 )   (4,549 )
                   
Loss per share                
  Basic and diluted loss per share   (0.00 )   (0.04 )   (0.03 )   (0.20 )
                   


 
exactEarth Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
           
      Three months ended   Nine months ended
      July 31,   July 31,   July 31,   July 31,
      2021    2020    2021    2020 
      $   $   $   $
Operating activities                
  Net loss   (249 )   (941 )   (1,483 )   (4,432 )
Add (deduct) items not involving cash                
  Non-cash interest   43     151     358     400  
  Depreciation and amortization   170     178     525     669  
  (Recovery) loss on disposal   -     (13 )   -     825  
  Share of equity investment loss   -     450     -     450  
  Operating grant recognized on SIF loan   (96 )   (237 )   (252 )   (598 )
  Long-term incentive plan expense   327     373     1,491     759  
  Stock-based compensation   -     49     -     117  
  Net change in non-cash balances   215     124     (554 )   (1,207 )
Other operating cash flows                
  Settlement of restricted share units   (15 )   -     (15 )   -  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities   395     134     70     (3,017 )
                   
Investing activities                
  Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (19 )   (213 )   (686 )   (1,786 )
  Reimbursement of acquisition costs of property, plant and equipment   -     -     -     331  
  Net change in non-cash working capital related to investing activities   -     (450 )   -     (450 )
Cash flows used in investing activities   (19 )   (663 )   (686 )   (1,905 )
                   
Financing activities                
  Government loan repayment   -     -     -     (205 )
  Government loan advance   -     439     688     1,647  
  Payment of principal portion of lease obligations   (39 )   (37 )   (115 )   (110 )
  Debenture transaction costs   -     -     (91 )   -  
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities   (39 )   402     482     1,332  
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   12     32     (248 )   143  
                   
Net increase (decrease) in cash   349     (95 )   (382 )   (3,447 )
Cash, beginning of the period   6,692     6,836     7,423     10,188  
Cash, end of the period   7,041     6,741     7,041     6,741  
                   




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

exactEarth Announces Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Agreement to be Acquired by Spire Global - exactEarth has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Spire Global for $204.2 million in cash and equity - Consideration of $3.90 per share represents a premium of 171% to exactEarth’s 10-day VWAP of $1.4417 per share CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...