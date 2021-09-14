ELSE Announces Venue Change to the Special Investors and Shareholders Conference planned in New York City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , provides an update on its upcoming investors conference.

The Company will host the upcoming conference as a virtual event due to COVID-19 travel and assembly restrictions. Else expects to provide a special business update at the Company conference

Due to the COVID-19 travel and assembly restrictions in the U.S., the company will postpone the physical event scheduled originally for October 4th and will host a virtual online event for investors and shareholders during the month of November 2021. Final date, time, registration and RSVP links will be provided separately.

“We are deeply disappointed the global COVID situation still imposes physical gathering restrictions, but we are excited about progress in the company and are working on some exciting developments we would like to present to shareholders during our virtual online event,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We look forward to this event and invite both retail and institutional investors to attend our conference,” she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.