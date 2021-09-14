checkAd

EV Battery Tech Formally Opens Trading to US Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

The Shares of EV Battery Tech have received DTC Eligibility, meaning they can be traded electronically on the US OTCQB Exchange under the ticker CRYBF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB:CRYBF) and its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”) are pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States.

"There has been an overwhelming demand from our US shareholders to allow for the trading of our shares between United States accounts,” commented Bryson Goodwin, President and CEO of EV Battery Tech. “DTC eligibility allows our shareholders to trade our shares on popular US platforms such as Robinhood.

“Shareholders have also been demanding a stronger US presence to better spread the word of progress and development of our BMS and Blockchain technology as well as our Battery Product line, IoniX Pro, with a larger audience. I am very pleased to now be formally listed on the OTCQB and to have secured DTC eligibility, to answer these demands and enable easier access to our US shareholders,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

“We are very happy to see the greater access to the shares of our parent Company,” commented Robert Abenante, Chief Innovation Officer of IoniX Pro. “We are very proud of our development at IoniX Pro and continue to push the envelope to provide the most cutting-edge products in our industry. Enabling a larger audience to participate in our growth will be a win-win for all our stakeholders."

For more information on EV Battery Tech please visit  www.evbattery.tech.

For more information on IoniX Pro please visit  www.ionixpro.com.

On behalf of the Company, 

Bryson Goodwin,  
Chief Executive Officer 
About EV Battery Tech 

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Battery Tech Formally Opens Trading to US Investors The Shares of EV Battery Tech have received DTC Eligibility, meaning they can be traded electronically on the US OTCQB Exchange under the ticker CRYBFVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Extreme Vehicle Battery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...