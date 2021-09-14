Payment date for the second instalment of dividend for the financial period 2020
Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 14 September 2021 14:00 EET
In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 18 March 2021, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.57 per share be distributed for the financial period 2020 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.28 per share was paid out in March. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation’s Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.
The Board of Directors have today decided that the second instalment of €0.29 per share will be paid out on 23 September 2021. The dividend record date for the second instalment will be 16
September 2021.
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
