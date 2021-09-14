Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 14 September 2021 14:00 EET

Payment date for the second instalment of dividend for the financial period 2020

In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 18 March 2021, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.57 per share be distributed for the financial period 2020 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.28 per share was paid out in March. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation’s Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.