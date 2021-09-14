checkAd

Brunswick Corporation reports record showing at Cannes Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its industry leading brands just completed a record showing at the Cannes Boat Show. Mercury Marine showcased its new 600hp V12 Verado for the first time in Europe and reported more than double the number of outboard engines at the show than its closest competitor and significantly more outboards on display during the six-day event than all other manufacturers combined.

In addition, Sea Ray reported a 65% increase in revenue vs. the 2019 show (2020 show was cancelled due to COVID-19) while all other Brunswick brands on display reported strong customer interest and sales. Freedom Boat Club also made its first appearance at an EMEA show since its announced expansion into the U.K. and Spain.

“Mercury’s market share and acceptance continues to grow quickly in our key European markets as a result of our industry-leading portfolio of propulsion systems,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The Cannes Boat Show is one of the most important European events for our brands, and the feedback from our channel partners and end-consumers on the new V12 and our new boat models has been extremely positive.”

Mercury continues to increase market share at major boat shows around the world. In November 2020, the company reported that for the third consecutive year, it had the most outboard engines of any manufacturer at the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show, accounting for more than half of the total engines on display. In addition, Mercury displayed a record number of engines at the 2019 and 2020 Miami International Boat Shows (2021 was cancelled due to COVID-19).

“We heard from a number of independent boat builders in Europe who are excited at the prospect of building boats specifically for the new V12, which is consistent with the plans of many major OEM’s in the U.S.,” said Foulkes. “I am thrilled with the results from Cannes and our ability to connect safely with our customers as we continue to increase our sales and market share in one of the most important boating regions in the world.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

Disclaimer

