checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Upcoming Launch of Flower Brands, The Bank and Sèche in Virginia as Commonwealth’s Flower Sales Begin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

Company Introduces New Cannabis Delivery Pilot Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the upcoming launch of two flower brands in the Commonwealth: The Bank and Sèche.

Jushi has received the Virginia Board of Pharmacy (“BOP”) approval to begin selling its premium flower brand, The Bank, and its value flower brand, Sèche, to Virginia patients. The Bank, an award-winning flower brand known for its superior plant genetics, initially offers pre-packaged flower to registered Virginia cannabis patients in three-tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault. The Bank is currently available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, the Company's 15 Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO locations and partner dispensaries in Pennsylvania and Nevada. Sèche, Jushi’s fine grind, fine flower and pre-rolls brand, is also available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, the Company's 15 Pennsylvania BEYOND / HELLO locations and partner dispensaries in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nevada. Jushi will continue to roll out its in-house flower brands to additional BEYOND / HELLO Virginia locations as they open, and to partner dispensaries in the Commonwealth in the coming weeks and months.

Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “We thank the Virginia Board of Pharmacy for not only being a trusted partner, but also for their commitment to expanding the variety of safe, legal and tested cannabis products accessible to Virginia’s medical cannabis patients. We are very excited to announce that flower is now available to medical cannabis patients in Virginia. Since we began serving patients at our BEYOND / HELLO Manassas dispensary in December 2020, we have focused on driving improved patient experiences and offering the best possible assortment of products in the market, including our own vaporization cartridges and cannabis-infused chewables. With the introduction of flower, we are not only enhancing the product assortment and increasing the number of choices available for our patients, but also offering them the most in-demand medicinal cannabis products across all product lines.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Upcoming Launch of Flower Brands, The Bank and Sèche in Virginia as Commonwealth’s Flower Sales Begin Company Introduces New Cannabis Delivery Pilot ProgramBOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management
iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer
SPINEWAY - 2021 half-year results
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
White House Coordinates Efforts of Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Agriculture to Meet the Grand Challenge: Reduce Aviation Carbon Footprint by 50 Percent by 2050
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...