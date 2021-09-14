Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Bloomfield in New Jersey, Its 65th Retail Location in the Nation, on September 15

“We are excited to open Rise Bloomfield, our third store in New Jersey, as we continue to see sweeping acceptance for cannabis throughout the nation and specifically the East Coast,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Community is at the core of Green Thumb, and with each new store opening we have the opportunity to make a positive community impact. We are happy to donate our first day profits to the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation, who are providing developmental opportunities to local youth.”

CHICAGO and BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Bloomfield, the Company’s third store in New Jersey and 65 th in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to Bloomfield youth, including scholarship funds, toy drives and summer youth programs.

“Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation is honored to receive first day proceeds from the opening of Rise Bloomfield. Donations like these allow our organization to provide services to even more community members and gives us the opportunity to further build on our college scholarship fund for local Bloomfield students, as well as other initiatives like backpack giveaways and toy drives,” said George Ricci, President of Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation.

Green Thumb has retail locations in New Jersey in Bloomfield, Paramus and Paterson. The company entered the New Jersey market in 2018 and operates a manufacturing facility in Paterson that produces and distributes its branded products including Rythm premium flower and vapes.

Rise Bloomfield is located 26-48 Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 114 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andy Grossman Grace Bondy EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com GBondy@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries