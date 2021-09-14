Energy Recovery to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 4, 2021

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021, on November 4, 2021 after market close.The Company will …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021, on November 4, 2021 after market close. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results and related matters on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.