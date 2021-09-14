Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace
(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.7% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.62% previously.
(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.7% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.62% previously.
