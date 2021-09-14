Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and CEO Paul Arling and CFO Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Management will present at 3:15 PM ET on September 23 and will host one-on-one meetings on the same day. A copy of management’s supporting material will be available at https://investors.uei.com/.