Summit Wireless Technologies Hires Former HDMI Executive Team to Advance the Proliferation and Monetization of the WiSA Standard

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, hired three industry veterans to increase the proliferation of the WiSA standard and to drive Summit Wireless revenue growth. These strategic leaders developed, launched, and marketed HDMI as well as multiple other wired and wireless connectivity technologies and standards in applications that range from audio/video to mobile storage.

The team, comprised of Eric Almgren, Steve Venuti, and Roger Isaac, will focus on strategies to expand the market applications and to increase the global use of Summit Wireless’ industry-leading high-definition wireless audio technology as well as the WiSA Association’s standard for wireless audio interoperability.

“These high-caliber marketing and technology veterans, with more than 80+ years of collective experience, executed one of the most successful paradigms to commercialize a standard, making HDMI ubiquitous worldwide,” said Brett Moyer, CEO, President, and Chairman of Summit Wireless Technologies. “To drive WiSA’s global usage, we have emulated their model closely, and now they have joined our ranks. Eric and Steve’s proven track record of building and scaling standards-based technologies coupled with Roger’s IP-centric wireless connectivity background augment our capabilities and will be invaluable in elevating the WiSA standard market position. This team will be critical as we expand the industry presence for WiSA’s vision of an interoperable ecosystem of high-quality audio.”

The New Strategic Team Members

Eric Almgren was co-founder and general manager of the business unit that launched and built the HDMI standard. Eric drove revenue from both IP and standards-based licensing. Eric also founded and monetized a number of standards-based organizations including Mobile High-definition Link (MHL), Low-power memory (LPDDR4), and WirelessHD. Eric has served as founder, chairman and CEO of several companies focused on wireless, standards, and audio technologies.

Steve Venuti worked with Eric on the launch of HDMI. During his 12 years at HDMI Licensing, LLC he served as president, overseeing the initial release of the HDMI specification, growing it to today’s ubiquitous worldwide connectivity standard in over 10 billion products worldwide. Steve was responsible for building the HDMI brand as well as driving adoption of the HDMI specification with ecosystem partners. Steve also served as Chairman of the WirelessHD consortium.

Roger Isaac recently served as CTO of a high-speed wireless connector company. Roger worked directly with executives in industry leading SoC, DRAM, OEM, and IP companies to create and build the low-power DRAM and flash memory ecosystem and served as the chairman of the JEDEC groups that defined successive versions of the low-power mobile and flash memory standards (LPDDR2, LPDDR3, LPDDR4, and UFS). Roger has over 100 issued patents worldwide in the wireless connectivity space.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.