As such, a recent press release announcing penetration into an essential service in the world’s 15th largest economy is worth noting. Let’s dive a little deeper.

In the press release, the Company reports that it has launched a new exclusive mobile payment option for driver license psychological testing in Indonesia. The tests are mandatory for millions of Indonesians looking to obtain or renew their license.

Logiq adds that the launch follows its announcement at the end of June that it partnered with Mentalku, the exclusive government-licensed provider of these tests that are mandated by regulatory statute. Mentalku administered about 17 million such tests last year. As part of an initial pilot program for the new mobile payment services, Logiq has integrated its mobile payment solution, AtozPay, into the Mentalku mobile app. The Mentalku app also offers telemedicine services, digital testing and virtual counselling that can be paid for using the newly integrated AtozPay eWallet payment gateway.