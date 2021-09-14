In short, the new hires in the areas of sales and business development, engineering, and accounting and notably, “have been made to support the beta launch of Liberty's HEXWAVE product in the coming months as well as product development for the Company's aviation checkpoint and other security solutions.”

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent news from Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2) , a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company may be of interest to those following the company.

Hexwave, if you’re new to Liberty’s service offering, may develop into the next generation of security in public spaces.



Here are the product bullets:

Hexwave can be installed into both covert and overt locations to provide early warning of threats to security staff before the threat is carried out.

Real-time and Accurate Detection works with both traditional and automated security measures to respond appropriately to threats.

works with both traditional and automated security measures to respond appropriately to threats. Designed for Indoor and Outdoor use providing a common system for full range of a layered detection defense.

providing a common system for full range of a layered detection defense. Detects metallic and non-metallic threat objects such as: guns, assault rifles, knives and explosives.



Take a look at this Hexwave video to get an even better understanding. And don’t skim past the pithy bullet above that says it picks up ‘non-metallic’ threat objects. That means it can identify 3d printed guns and ghost guns traditional detection devices cannot.

Now back to the hires.

First, the Company adds to its intellectual capital by adding Amanda Rosbicki as Controller as well as two additional engineering technicians in the Company's Atlanta Center of Excellence for Engineering location.

This is the stuff that solid, expanding businesses often have to do.

But the eye-grabber in the release is Liberty landing Scott Trosper, a Senior Technical Architect with 30+ years of technical and design experience for market-leading passenger screening technology in the aviation security space. Tons of experience and he holds six patents in the areas of millimeter wave and advanced imaging technology… the very core of Hexwave’s technology. The ProVision is currently used in most major airports worldwide for enhanced passenger screening by the TSA at security checkpoints.