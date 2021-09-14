Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Appoints Paul Buckman to its Board of Directors

“Paul is a highly accomplished executive with more than 30 years of experience in the medical device sector, including senior leadership positions at some of the most well-regarded companies in the industry,” said Blane Walter, Chairman of Helius’ Board of Directors. “I am pleased to welcome him to the Helius Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as we pursue our next phase of growth and development.”

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the appointment of Paul Buckman to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021. Mr. Buckman will serve as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee and as a member of its Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees.

“I am excited to join the Helius Board of Direction at such an important stage in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Buckman. “I believe Helius is uniquely positioned in the market, with a novel and truly differentiated approach to treating underserved patients suffering from chronic, neurological conditions, leveraging its U.S. de novo classification and clearance for the treatment of patients with Multiple Sclerosis and the recent receipt of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for stroke-induced gait and balance deficits. I look forward to working with my fellow Directors and the Helius leadership team as we build upon the Company’s recent progress and position it for long-term growth and value creation.”

Mr. Buckman is currently the President, North America for LivaNova, PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a global medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells innovative therapeutic solutions in the fields of neuromodulation and cardiovascular disease, a position he has held since 2017. In addition, he currently serves on the Board of Directors of several public and private medical device companies.

Prior to joining LivaNova, Mr. Buckman served as Chief Executive Officer of Conventus-Flower Orthopedics, a privately-held medical device company specializing in orthopedic and wound care products from September 2013 to March 2017. During the course of his 30+ year career in the medical device industry, Mr. Buckman has led numerous companies as the Chief Executive Officer of SentreHEART, Inc., Pathway Medical Technologies, Inc., Devax, Inc., ev3, LLC, and also served as President of the Cardiology division at both St. Jude Medical, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.