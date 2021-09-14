checkAd

CI Financial to Acquire Portola Partners, a Leading US$5.2-Billion Silicon Valley Wealth Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 13:15  |  32   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Portola Partners Group LLC (“Portola Partners” or “Portola”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Portola Partners, a Silicon Valley wealth management firm specializing in meeting the distinct needs of ultra-high-net-worth families.

Portola Partners manages US$5.2 billion in assets and provides comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions to respected families with complex, unique requirements. It has developed substantial expertise at the intersection of investments and tax, wealth transfer, estate and charitable planning. Many of Portola’s clients live in the San Francisco Bay area and include technology company founders, executives and venture capitalists.

“Portola’s expertise and client focus have earned them the loyalty and trust of some the country’s most successful wealth creators, and we are thrilled to have the team join CI,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Portola has developed wide-ranging capabilities to address the multifaceted needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, from intellectually rigorous, endowment-style investment management to complex tax planning to a wide range of family office services. The Portola team and model will be valuable in fostering the development of our ultra-high-net-worth offering across CI Private Wealth.”

“Joining with such a premier group is a big step forward in delivering on our two-part mission, doing what is right for our deeply valued clients and for our exceptional team,” said Zack Herlick, Portola Co-Managing Partner. “CI’s quality and scale will allow us to broaden and deepen the array of best-in-class services we offer to discerning families with sophisticated needs and wants.”

“CI Private Wealth’s wisely crafted professional services partnership model provides an unusually attractive, long-term growth opportunity for our future generations of advisors and leaders,” said Steve Rehmus, Portola Co-Managing Partner. “We have been very impressed with the quality of our new colleagues at CI and at the other well-managed, healthily growing CI Private Wealth firms. This highly professional and collegial group is well suited to deliver on CI’s strategic vision to build the leading private wealth platform in North America.”

Seite 1 von 4
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial to Acquire Portola Partners, a Leading US$5.2-Billion Silicon Valley Wealth Manager CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Portola Partners Group LLC (“Portola Partners” or “Portola”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Portola Partners, a Silicon Valley wealth management firm specializing in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Nomad Foods and BlueNalu Collaborate to Introduce Cell-cultured Seafood in Europe1
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $320.4 Billion for August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Pennsylvania RIA Radnor Financial Advisors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21CI Global Asset Management Continues Expansion of ETF Lineup with U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond and Actively Managed Emerging Markets ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21CI Global Asset Management Announces August 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten