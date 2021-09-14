Norma Group Dives 17% After Profitability Guidance Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Norma Group shares added to losses, now down 17% after the company earlier cut its profitability guidance for the year. Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously, …
- (PLX AI) – Norma Group shares added to losses, now down 17% after the company earlier cut its profitability guidance for the year.
- Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously, and adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previously
- The company cut its outlook on expectations of significantly lower production capacities in relevant industries, as well as higher material and freight costs in all regions
