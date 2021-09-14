checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Receives Export Authorization for US Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that on September 7, 2021 it received a Safe Food for Canadians License from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ("CFIA") to export Komo Foods to other countries, including the United States.

The license, granted under The Safe Food for Canadians Regulations ("SFCR"), also authorizes Komo to ship food it makes in its commercial kitchen to all provinces and territories in Canada, making it possible for Komo to now enter into agreements with national grocery retailers. Having this license supports Komo's aggressive growth plan to expand sales across Canada and into the U.S.

"The US market represents a huge market opportunity for Komo and we are excited to move forward with aggressive U.S. expansion," says Komo Plant Based Foods CEO William White, "the transition to plant-based diets from diets rich with animal proteins can have a significant impact on climate change. We are so pleased to give more consumers the ability to make healthy planetary food choices without giving up the comfort, taste and quality of hearty foods they love."

Komo is currently working with a sales broker experienced in natural food distribution to onboard national grocery chains in Canada and is now in discussions to secure U.S. sales representation.

Komo incorporates the concept of modern comfort into its packaging design, and is now designing packaging for the US to comply with the US FDA labeling requirements. Each frozen meal has a shelf life of one year and is prepared with the safest food preparation based on HACCP principles.

The CFIA is a global leader in regulating food, animal and plant health and safety. The SFCR is designed to improve food product quality and safety. To be licensed, companies must have a rigorous food safety program based on HACCP principles. The SFCR gives CFIA the authority to certify all foods for export, as is increasingly required by more foreign countries, streamlining the system and making export easier for Canadian manufacturers.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. 

