checkAd

Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its groundbreaking CAD to POLY solution. The Company is now incorporating into its services a technology to create optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications. Due to the global CAD market being dominated by large manufacturers from; automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and others, the company believes that this technology gives the company a first mover advantage in the (according to BIS Research) $11 billion dollar CAD market and expands its augmented reality business beyond ecommerce.

The Company has filed a provisional patent covering the conversion of CAD files into 3D models. CAD to 3D model conversion capability implies drastically improved scalability associated with Nextech's 3D models for ecommerce, with the creation of photo realistic, fully textured 3D models from raw CAD models and reference images.

To learn more, please read: Turning 3D CAD Designs into CGI Ready 3D Models Automatically

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented on the technology, “Most modern products that have ever been built have been manufactured from reference CAD models. Think of it, that’s billions of products worldwide, and Nextech has invented an easy way to turn them into 3D models. Instead of using 2D images to create 3D models, we now have the ability to go straight to the source, where the products are actually designed by engineers (CAD files) and render these into perfect 3D models, at scale. Our new CAD to POLY solution is backed by technology that will prove to be the holy grail of scaling 3D content.”

Currently, CAD is a function of product engineering. Industrial designers, working for product manufacturers, use CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, etc.) to design many of the products in the modern world. To use these CAD files for commerce purposes, it requires the CAD file to be converted into a 3D model that is a digital replica of the physical product.

Nima Sarshar, CTO of Nextech AR, commented on the issues with meshes exported natively from CAD, “Nextech has solved all these problems by rethinking the process of converting CAD files into 3D meshes from the ground up. Rather than relying on native CAD conversion, we have created a CAD conversion technology from scratch, creating new techniques rooted in computational geometry, computer vision and physics. When given a CAD file, we can now create fully textured, lightweight 3D models at scale which can be used for real-time AR and 3D viewing.”

Seite 1 von 2
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Nomad Foods and BlueNalu Collaborate to Introduce Cell-cultured Seafood in Europe1
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Nextech AR Announces New SaaS Offering To Boost Its Augmented Reality For Ecommerce Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Nextech AR and Kohls Expand Augmented Reality Contract For Ecommerce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NexTech AR Integrates Its 3D and AR Ad Functionality With SNAP, Facebook and Instagram
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NexTech AR Goes Live with Enhanced 3D Google Ad Functionality With Launch of Web XR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten