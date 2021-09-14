Nextech AR Announces It has Launched Groundbreaking CAD to 3D Technology And Files a Provisional Patent

The Company has filed a provisional patent covering the conversion of CAD files into 3D models. CAD to 3D model conversion capability implies drastically improved scalability associated with Nextech's 3D models for ecommerce, with the creation of photo realistic, fully textured 3D models from raw CAD models and reference images.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp . (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has announced it has launched its groundbreaking CAD to POLY solution. The Company is now incorporating into its services a technology to create optimized 3D meshes that are suitable for 3D and AR applications. Due to the global CAD market being dominated by large manufacturers from; automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, civil and construction, electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer goods and others, the company believes that this technology gives the company a first mover advantage in the (according to BIS Research ) $11 billion dollar CAD market and expands its augmented reality business beyond ecommerce.

To learn more, please read: Turning 3D CAD Designs into CGI Ready 3D Models Automatically

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented on the technology, “Most modern products that have ever been built have been manufactured from reference CAD models. Think of it, that’s billions of products worldwide, and Nextech has invented an easy way to turn them into 3D models. Instead of using 2D images to create 3D models, we now have the ability to go straight to the source, where the products are actually designed by engineers (CAD files) and render these into perfect 3D models, at scale. Our new CAD to POLY solution is backed by technology that will prove to be the holy grail of scaling 3D content.”

Currently, CAD is a function of product engineering. Industrial designers, working for product manufacturers, use CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, etc.) to design many of the products in the modern world. To use these CAD files for commerce purposes, it requires the CAD file to be converted into a 3D model that is a digital replica of the physical product.

Nima Sarshar, CTO of Nextech AR, commented on the issues with meshes exported natively from CAD, “Nextech has solved all these problems by rethinking the process of converting CAD files into 3D meshes from the ground up. Rather than relying on native CAD conversion, we have created a CAD conversion technology from scratch, creating new techniques rooted in computational geometry, computer vision and physics. When given a CAD file, we can now create fully textured, lightweight 3D models at scale which can be used for real-time AR and 3D viewing.”