FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for the Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the sixth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.



FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 152 professionals named to the list. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 17 countries across the globe.