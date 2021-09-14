First Onsite Expands Presence Within Key Tri-State Region

Founded in 1985 and headquartered near Newark, New Jersey, IRS is one of the largest independently owned commercial restoration service providers throughout New Jersey, while also serving its clients within the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. IRS provides emergency mitigation and reconstruction services to a broad range of institutional customers in the insurance, education, healthcare and government sectors, with particular expertise in environmental remediation, facility infection control, and HVAC cleaning and inspection.

“This transaction follows on the heels of our prior acquisition of Manhattan-based Maxons Restorations. The addition of IRS provides us with greater capabilities to serve the marquee New York City market and the broader Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S. “The strong, collaborative leadership at IRS, combined with their deep customer relationships and environmental experience in key practice areas, provides a seamless fit with our operations. We look forward to having them join the First Onsite team,” he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $3.0 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV".

